UK Labour leader Keir Starmer tests positive for Covid

UK LABOUR LEADER Keir Starmer has tested positive for Covid-19, the party has said.

Today is budget day over in the UK. Usually, the leader of the opposition responds to the Chancellor’s statement in the Commons but his place at the dispatch box will be taken by shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves.

Shadow business secretary Ed Miliband is standing in for Starmer at Prime Minister’s Questions.

The former leader was greeted by ironic cheers from Tory MPs when he stood up in the Commons chamber.

It is the fifth time Starmer has had to self-isolate since the start of the pandemic – the most recent occasion was in July when one of his children tested positive.

Earlier, the Labour leader tweeted: “The Budget must take the pressure off working people.

“With costs growing and inflation rising, Labour would cut VAT on domestic energy bills immediately for 6 months.

“Unlike the Tories, we wouldn’t hike taxes on working people and we’d ensure online giants pay their fair share.”