Dublin: 6 °C Monday 18 November, 2019
Man found guilty of murder for stabbing musician to death in Sligo four years ago

Keith Brady had denied murdering Martin ‘Matt’ Kivlehan in August 2015.

By Eoin Reynolds Monday 18 Nov 2019, 5:20 PM
29 minutes ago 1,861 Views 1 Comment
A MAN HAS been found guilty of murder after he stabbed a talented musician to death and then ordered heroin while his victim’s body lay on the floor.

32-year-old Keith Brady of Cartron Estate, Sligo had denied murdering Martin ‘Matt’ Kivlehan on August 2 or 3rd, 2015 at Mr Kivlehan’s home at New Apartments, Holborn Street, Sligo.

His plea of guilty of manslaughter was rejected by the Director of Public Prosecutions. It took a jury of eight men and four women just one hour and 25 minutes to find him guilty of murder.

It was the drug user’s third time on trial for the same offence. Previously a jury could not agree on a verdict and a second trial collapsed after an RTÉ Prime Time programme that the trial judge said was likely to have influenced the jury.

