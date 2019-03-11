This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Monday 11 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Inquest hears details of Prodigy frontman Keith Flint's death

The singer (49) was found dead last week on at his home in a village in Essex.

By AFP Monday 11 Mar 2019, 2:35 PM
52 minutes ago 8,706 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4534969
Image: EMPICS Entertainment
Image: EMPICS Entertainment

KEITH FLINT, THE frontman of British rave icons The Prodigy, died as a result of hanging, an inquest heard today.

The singer (49) was found dead last Monday at his home in a village in Essex, northeast of London.

Coroner’s officer Lynsey Chaffe told a brief inquest hearing in the Essex capital Chelmsford that a post-mortem examination was carried out on Thursday.

The provisional medical cause of death is hanging, she said, adding that toxicology reports are awaited and the investigation remains open.

“Police attended, all protocols were followed and his death was confirmed as not suspicious,” Chaffe said.

The inquest was adjourned until a full hearing on 23 July.

The Prodigy were one of the most influential acts to emerge from the underground rave scene in the early- to mid-90s.

Flint was originally a dancer with the rave/dance group, but went on to perform vocals on their two biggest hits in the 1990s: Firestarter and Breathe. 

His band, founded by keyboardist Howlett during the English underground rave scene at the start of that decade, went on to become a multi-million selling outfit, headlining arena shows and festivals.

They were an extremely popular live draw in Ireland throughout their late 90s-early 2000s heyday, and most recently headlined the closing night of last year’s Electric Picnic festival in Co Laois.

Alongside Howlett and fellow vocalist Maxim, Flint was one of three core members of The Prodigy throughout the group’s 29-year career.

They had recently returned from a tour of Australia and were due to start their first headlining tour of the US in a decade this May.

Need help? Support is available:

  • Samaritans 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.ie
  • Aware 1800 80 48 48 (depression, anxiety)
  • Pieta House 1800 247 247 or email mary@pieta.ie (suicide, self-harm)
  • Teen-Line Ireland 1800 833 634 (for ages 13 to 19)
  • Childline 1800 66 66 66 (for under 18s)

With reporting from © AFP 2019 and Daragh Brophy

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Irishman who died in Ethiopian Airlines plane crash 'helped the most vulnerable people on our planet'
    76,521  14
    2
    		What would happen to food in Ireland if there's a no-deal Brexit?
    55,075  51
    3
    		Have you seen Celia? She's been missing from Dublin for over a week
    33,175  1
    Fora
    1
    		How to dodge the iceberg when two workplace cultures merge
    263  0
    2
    		Poll: Do you think Dublin should relax its building height restrictions?
    245  0
    3
    		Freshly funded Galway startup CitySwifter is plotting a big expansion push in the UK
    14  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Arsenal vs Manchester United, Premier League
    72,417  41
    2
    		Bonus-point win over les Bleus boosts Schmidt's Ireland before Wales trip
    42,567  88
    3
    		Larmour slots in seamlessly to underline his credentials at fullback
    26,209  45
    DailyEdge
    1
    		13 very grim properties on the Dublin rental market this March
    19,438  7
    2
    		Putting #SponCon to the test: I tried this Insta-famous highlighter and now I'm addicted
    4,575  0
    3
    		How Much Do You Remember About Cruel Intentions?
    3,906  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    HSE
    'Extremely encouraging': HPV uptake rate in Ireland is now at 70%
    'Extremely encouraging': HPV uptake rate in Ireland is now at 70%
    INMO says there is 'very large gap' between nurses and government in negotiations
    'We are failing these children spectacularly': Row over drug with 'exorbitant' cost rumbles on
    GARDAí
    Have you seen Celia? She's been missing from Dublin for over a week
    Have you seen Celia? She's been missing from Dublin for over a week
    Man (50s) due before special court sitting today after significant drugs seizure in Navan
    Gardaí fail to notify GSOC about more than half of taser discharges within required 48-hour period
    FRANCE
    Cian Healy's law knowledge nearly delivers clever try against France
    Cian Healy's law knowledge nearly delivers clever try against France
    Analysis: Stander pass sends Earls in for another Schmidt set-piece strike
    'I thought I was in!' - Larmour continuing to learn as he shows off dancing feet
    IRELAND
    Schmidt to consider Ireland selection options for six-day turnaround to Cardiff
    Schmidt to consider Ireland selection options for six-day turnaround to Cardiff
    Grand Slam-chasing Wales' 'jealousy' adds extra motive against Ireland
    Late lapse the chief disappointment for Schmidt

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie