Inquest hears details of Prodigy frontman Keith Flint's death

KEITH FLINT, THE frontman of British rave icons The Prodigy, died as a result of hanging, an inquest heard today.

The singer (49) was found dead last Monday at his home in a village in Essex, northeast of London.

Coroner’s officer Lynsey Chaffe told a brief inquest hearing in the Essex capital Chelmsford that a post-mortem examination was carried out on Thursday.

The provisional medical cause of death is hanging, she said, adding that toxicology reports are awaited and the investigation remains open.

“Police attended, all protocols were followed and his death was confirmed as not suspicious,” Chaffe said.

The inquest was adjourned until a full hearing on 23 July.

The Prodigy were one of the most influential acts to emerge from the underground rave scene in the early- to mid-90s.

Flint was originally a dancer with the rave/dance group, but went on to perform vocals on their two biggest hits in the 1990s: Firestarter and Breathe.

His band, founded by keyboardist Howlett during the English underground rave scene at the start of that decade, went on to become a multi-million selling outfit, headlining arena shows and festivals.

They were an extremely popular live draw in Ireland throughout their late 90s-early 2000s heyday, and most recently headlined the closing night of last year’s Electric Picnic festival in Co Laois.

Alongside Howlett and fellow vocalist Maxim, Flint was one of three core members of The Prodigy throughout the group’s 29-year career.

They had recently returned from a tour of Australia and were due to start their first headlining tour of the US in a decade this May.

