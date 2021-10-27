Gardaí seek help tracing 15-year-old girl from Dublin

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 15-year-old Kenzie Delaney.

Kenzie was last seen in the Dublin 1 area this afternoon.

She is described as approximately 5’ 8” in height, of slim build with long straight brown hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, Kenzie was wearing a black jacket, brown leggings, and a brown top.

Gardaí said she is known to frequent the Temple Bar, Dame Street, and O’Connell Street areas of the city.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mountjoy Garda Station on 01 666 8600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station