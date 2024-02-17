Kevin Bakhurst releases statement on the departures of four RTÉ executives since he took over

RTÉ’S DIRECTOR-GENERAL KEVIN Bakhurst has released a statement with details of how a number of executives at the national broadcaster left their posts.

The statement covers the departures of four RTÉ executives who left after Bahurst took over in the spring of last year, and comes after he said he would seek updated legal advice in relation to disclosing the details of exit packages of executives.

He reiterated that intention today, saying that “in relation to all the exits, I have sought an update to the legal advice previously received.”

In today’s statement, Bakhurst said that former commercial director Geraldine O’Leary “did not receive an exit payment” when she retired.

Former director of legal affairs Paula Mullooly, who Bakhurst said left her position to pursue another job opportunity, also did not receive an exit payment.

Rory Coveney, former director of strategy at RTÉ, left his role after he and Bakhurst agreed “it was best that he stand down”, the director-general said.

“Responsibility for strategy has passed to Adrian Lynch,” Bakhurst said. “with no additional compensation, in addition to his substantive role as Director of Audience, Channels and Marketing.

“Rory’s role became redundant, an exit payment was offered by RTÉ and accepted by Rory, and with no backfill being made RTÉ will recoup that payment by July of this year.”

Finally, Bakhurst said that Richard Collins, RTÉ’s former Chief Financial Officer, “departed RTÉ by mutual agreement, with a binding confidentiality clause that was agreed to by both sides”.

“In the interest of fairness and respect cannot be breached,” he said.

Explaining the reason behind today’s statement, Bakhurst said:

“As I have stated already, RTÉ has previously received legal advice that it is restricted from providing details regarding the departures of individuals from RTÉ.”

He added that this advice was shared with both the Public Accounts Committee and the Joint Oireachtas Committee, which have been scrutinising the financial management at RTÉ since it emerged last year that star presenter Ryan Tubridy was receiving undisclosed extra payments.

Today Bakhurst said that, “in the interests of transparency, I can clarify matters with regard to the exits of the four executives who departed RTÉ after I started as Director-General, and I am doing so with their agreement.”