Gardaí say more work needed in Kevin Lunney abduction probe as four men remanded in custody

FOUR MEN CHARGED with the kidnap and torture of businessman Kevin Lunney have been remanded in custody.

Darren Redmond, 25, of Caledon Road, East Wall, Dublin, Luke O’Reilly, 66, of Mullahoran Lower, Kilcogy, Co Cavan, and Alan O’Brien, 38, of Shelmalier Road, East Wall, Dublin, are charged with assault causing harm and false imprisonment.

A fourth man, who cannot be identified due to a reporting restriction, has been charged with the same offences.

All four appeared before Virginia District Court in Co Cavan.

A reporting restriction preventing the fourth man from being named was extended by the judge today after a solicitor representing the defendant handed submissions to the court.

The solicitor for O’Reilly made a bail application stating that his client is a local businessman.

An inspector objected to bail because of the seriousness of the charges.

Judge Denis McLoughlin refused the bail application and remanded O’Reilly into custody.

Gardaí told the court there was still a lot of work to do in the investigation.

A garda inspector outlined the background of the investigation and arrests. The media has been prohibited from reporting these details following a reporting restriction put in place by the judge.

All four men have been remanded in custody to Castlerea prison, and will appear at Harristown District Court on 13 December.

In September, Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH) director Lunney, 50, was abducted outside his home in Derrylin, Co Fermanagh, and taken to a horsebox across the border, where he was savagely beaten.

His attackers broke his leg, sliced his fingernails and face with a knife, carved QIH on his chest, and doused the father of six in bleach.

