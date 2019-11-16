Three people arrested as part of probe into Kevin Lunney attack have been released

Lunney spoke to the BBC last week and described the vicious attack.

THREE PEOPLE WHO were arrested by gardaí on Thursday in connection with the abduction of Quinn Industrial Holdings director Kevin Lunney have been released without charge.

Two men – one in his 20s and another in his 40s – had been arrested along with a woman in her 50s. They’d been held at garda stations in Kells, Cavan and Monaghan.

Lunney was taken from his car near his home in Derrylin, Co Fermanagh on the evening of 23 September.

He was savagely assaulted and tortured before being left at the side of the road with serious injuries at Drumcoughill, Cornafean in Co Cavan a number of hours later.

No-one had been arrested in relation to the case until now, and gardaí and PSNI recently formed a joint investigation team to step up their investigation into the attack and threats against other Quinn directors.

Last week, the main suspect in the investigation, Cyril McGuinness, died after taking ill during a police raid on a property in Derbyshire in the UK.

Gardaí said today that the three people arrested had been released without charge from garda custody in the early hours this morning.

A file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.