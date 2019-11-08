Main suspect in Kevin Lunney kidnap case has died after taking ill during police raid

A SUSPECT IN the investigation into the kidnapping of businessman Kevin Lunney has died after he took ill during a police raid in Derbyshire.

The man took ill while Derbyshire Police were searching his home this morning as part of a major operation in the UK and Ireland.

The Fermanagh businessman’s abduction made headlines after he was discovered on a remote roadside after being dumped in Co Cavan.

He was taken from his car near his home in Derrylin, Co Fermanagh at around 6.40pm on 23 September.

He was savagely assaulted and tortured before being left at the side of the road at Drumcoughill, Cornafean in Co Cavan sometime before 9pm the same night.

Criminals targeting Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH) executives are believed to have been behind the attack.

Prior today, no-one had been arrested, with police on both sides of the border under mounting pressure to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Earlier this morning, gardaí, the PSNI and Derbyshire Constabulary searched a number of locations in Ireland, Northern Ireland and England in their investigations into the abduction of Kevin Lunney last month.

Gardaí were searching five locations in Co Cavan, three locations in Co Longford and four locations in Dublin. These premises are a mixture of domestic dwellings and commercial/business premises.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland were searching five locations in Northern Ireland and the Derbyshire Constabulary are searching a location in the United Kingdom.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris and PSNI Assistant Chief Constable Mark Hamilton speaking to reporters in Dublin this afternoon Source: Michelle Hennessy/TheJournal.ie

When asked at a press briefing this afternoon whether they can confirm that a suspect in the abduction has died Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said: “That is our understanding but that matter happened in a search in England, so that is being pursued by the authorities there.”

PSNI Assistant Chief Constable Mark Hamilton added: “The PSNI commissioned a searched in England and we were supported by police officers there and a report has been that a man has died, which is very regrettable, and that is now a matter of investigation in England.”

In a statement, the PSNI said that they were searching a number of areas in Derrylin area of Fermanagh in relation to the “horrific abduction and attack” on Kevin Lunney.

Gardaí said that these searches were part of “the evidence gathering stage” to progress the investigations by Gardaí and the PSNI into the abduction, false imprisonment and assault of Kevin Lunney on the 17 September.

The PSNI and gardaí today confirmed they have signed off on a joint investigation team, overseeing by Eurojust, to allow authorities to share intelligence and evidence in the investigation.

An Garda Síochána again appealed to anyone who has information, no matter how insignificant, on this “vicious criminal attack” or any other criminal activities which have taken place in the Cavan-Fermanagh border area over recent years to contact An Garda Síochána at Cavan Garda Station on 049 4368800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or Crime Stoppers on 1800 25 00 25 or any Garda station.

With reporting by Press Association and Michelle Hennessy