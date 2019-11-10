This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Junior Minister says QIH executives have been 'let down' by local gardaí

Fine Gael TD Michael D’Arcy said he does not believe there is an issue about resources.

By Rónán Duffy Sunday 10 Nov 2019, 2:09 PM
1 hour ago 4,744 Views 23 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4885964
Image: BBCSpotlightNI
Image: BBCSpotlightNI

JUNIOR MINISTER MICHAEL D’Arcy has said that Kevin Lunney and other directors of Quinn Industrial Holdings have been “let down” by local gardaí and not the government. 

Speaking on RTÉ’s The Week in Politics, the Fine Gael minister said the campaign of intimidation faced by QIH directors was not down to a lack of garda resources. 

Lunney was savagely assaulted and tortured before being left at the side of the road at Drumcoughill, Cornafean in Co Cavan on 23 September. The main suspect who it’s believed orchestrated the abduction died on Friday during a police raid in the UK

The incident was far from an isolated one and comes as part of a a long-running and brutal campaign of intimidation.

D’Arcy said today that while people in the border region are disappointed that the campaign has continued, it is not down to a lack of action. 

“The disappointment wasn’t from the very top, from Commissioner Drew Harris, it wasn’t from the Taoiseach, it wasn’t from the Minister for Justice. The disappointment was on the ground in relation to the policing that happened in those areas,” he said.

Minister of State for Financial Services and Insurance Michael D'Arcy. Source: Twitter/rtetwip

There are gardaí there, there are senior gardaí there, and it is their job to ensure what happened didn’t happen. It has happened. But it’s crucial to stay with the aspect of the paymaster.

“Of course those directors are disappointed. What happened was an outrage it was hideous the treatment of Kevin Lunney and it should have been dealt with sooner and better at that level, but I mean on every on every occasion, the Taoiseach shouldn’t have to get involved, or the Minister for Justice or the Garda Commissioner. There are senior gardaí in those divisions in those area who let those gentlemen down.”

“I don’t believe it’s a matter of resources when you have criminology of that high-level nature. It’s not a question of resources,” he added. 

(Click here if video doesn’t play)

Fianna Fáil’s Cavan-Monaghan TD Brendan Smith told the programme that he will be tabling a bill that seeks the establishment of a new cross-border policing agency. 

“I believe that a focused agency with its sole remit of dealing with the thuggery and criminality and the huge money-making operations that some people have gained from over the years. That we need that concerted effort to eliminate this thuggery,” he said.

This criminality is affecting small, genuine businesses. It’s costing our exchequer money as well. And that’s apart from the heinous crimes and what was committed what was done to Kevin Lunney.

D’Arcy said that he felt there was a risk that a new agency would simply “start replicating what’s already there”.

“We have CAB, we have the cross-border cooperation that’s happening right now. But it’s not just cross the border. It’s multi-jurisdictional. We saw with the raids during the week in the UK,” he said. 

Social Democrats co-leader Catherine Murphy TD said her party would be backing Smith’s bill, arguing that a new approach is needed.

“The border is a different type of region and a different type of policing because of the interface with the two different police forces. And that’s why we’ve got to look at this differently. But we tend to be very reactive, it’s only when a high level thing that really is obscene that happens that we react to it in a way that should have been dealt with,” she said. 

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

