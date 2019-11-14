This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Three people arrested over kidnap and torture of businessman Kevin Lunney

Two men and a woman are being held over Lunney’s kidnap in September.

By Stephen McDermott Thursday 14 Nov 2019, 8:30 AM
28 minutes ago 3,529 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4891143
Image: Spotlight/BBC Northern Ireland
Image: Spotlight/BBC Northern Ireland

THREE PEOPLE HAVE been arrested in relation to the abduction and kidnap of Quinn Industrial Holdings director Kevin Lunney.

Gardaí investigating the case detained two men and a woman overnight, RTÉ reports. They are being held at Kells, Cavan and Monaghan garda stations.

It is reported that two of the arrests were made under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, while the third arrest was made for withholding information.

The garda press office told TheJournal.ie that it was not yet aware of any arrests in the case.

Lunney was taken from his car near his home in Derrylin, Co Fermanagh on the evening of 23 September.

He was savagely assaulted and tortured before being left at the side of the road with serious injuries at Drumcoughill, Cornafean in Co Cavan a number of hours later.

No-one had been arrested in relation to the case until now, and gardaí and PSNI recently formed a joint investigation team to step up their investigation into the attack and threats against other Quinn directors.

Last week, the main suspect in the investigation, Cyril McGuinness, died after taking ill during a police raid on a property in Derbyshire in the UK.

His death took place the same day that gardaí, the PSNI and Derbyshire Constabulary searched a number of locations in Ireland, Northern Ireland and the UK.

On Sunday, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar met with the five directors of Quinn Industrial Holdings, including Lunney.

Varadkar said in a statement that he met with them in order to thank them for their “courage and determination” as well as to thank Kevin Lunney for the resilience he has shown since his “barbaric abduction, assault and torture”.

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

