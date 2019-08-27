This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
KFC is trying out some 'plant-based chicken nuggets'

The US fast-food chain is trialling product.

By Associated Press Tuesday 27 Aug 2019, 9:18 AM
An image provided by KFC shows plant-based chicken.
Image: Associated Press
An image provided by KFC shows plant-based chicken.
Image: Associated Press

IT’S THE FINGER lickin’ fake chicken.

KFC plans to test plant-based chicken nuggets and boneless wings at one of its restaurants in the US today. Depending on customer feedback from Atlanta, the chain could expand the test to other markets.

California-based startup Beyond Meat said it developed the new product specifically for KFC. It’s made with wheat protein coated in the trademark breading.

Beyond Meat also sells plant-based burgers, sausages and meat crumbles at grocery stores and some fast food chains like Carl’s Jr. and Del Taco.

Frozen plant-based chicken strips were the first product Beyond Meat sold, starting in 2012. But the company pulled them off the market earlier this year because it wanted to improve the recipe.

Restaurants are responding to a surge in consumer demand for plant-based meats as people seek healthier, more sustainable food.

US sales of meat substitutes are expected to jump 78% to $2.5 billion between 2018 and 2023, according to Euromonitor.

Beyond Meat already has some serious competition in the plant-based chicken market.

Tyson Foods, one of the world’s largest meat producers, recently announced plans to sell nuggets made from pea protein. 

