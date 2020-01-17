This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Family concerned for 14-year-old missing from Co Cavan

Khadijah Kuhnel was last seen in the Jervis Street area of Dublin city centre yesterday.

By Adam Daly Friday 17 Jan 2020, 1:56 PM
Image: Garda Press Office
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Khadijah Kuhnel who went missing from the Rocklands area of Co Cavan yesterday. 

The 14-year-old was last seen in the Jervis Street area of Dublin city centre on the same date.

Khadijah, who is a Pakistani national, is described as being 5’6″ in height, with brown eyes, black hair and a slim build.

When last seen Khadijah was wearing green leggings and a green jumper.

Gardaí and Khadijah’s family are concerned for her and are asking anyone who may know where she is or may have seen her contact to Cavan Garda Station on 049 436 8800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

