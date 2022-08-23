Tributes paid to man who died following Kildare assault

A MAN IN his 20s who died following a serious assault in Kildare last Saturday night has been named locally.

Dylan McCarthy, who was from Co Limerick, was found unresponsive at the scene, following an altercation involving a group of people at the entrance to a premises at Dublin Road, Monasterevin, shortly after midnight.

He was taken by ambulance to Tallaght Hospital where, yesterday afteroon, he was pronounced dead.

Gardaí have issued a fresh witness appeal for anyone with information on the assault.

Tributes were paid by McCarthy’s Limerick GAA club Kilmallock, which offered sympathies to his family and friends.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that we at Kilmallock GAA pass on our heartfelt sympathies to the family and friends of Dylan McCarthy,” the club said in a post on social media.

“Dylan played underage hurling and football at underage level and also played u21 and Junior hurling . He was a huge addition to any team and a real team player always.”

Gardaí said the Office of the State Pathologist has been notified and a post-mortem will be conducted by Chief State Pathologist, Dr Linda Mulligan. The results of the post-mortem will determine the course of the investigation.

A man aged in his early 50s was treated at the scene for apparent facial injuries before being taken to Portlaoise Hospital by ambulance. His injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

It is understood that the men were in Monasterevin for a celebration.

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for witnesses to this incident, which occurred at around 12.30am on Sunday, to come forward and for those with camera footage to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kildare Garda Station on 045 527730 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.