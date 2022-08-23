Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 17°C Tuesday 23 August 2022
Advertisement

Tributes paid to man who died following Kildare assault

The injured man was pronounced dead yesterday.

By Eoghan Dalton Tuesday 23 Aug 2022, 7:07 AM
21 minutes ago 3,936 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5846862
Dylan McCarthy who died following last weekend's assault
Image: Kilmallock GAA
Dylan McCarthy who died following last weekend's assault
Dylan McCarthy who died following last weekend's assault
Image: Kilmallock GAA

A MAN IN his 20s who died following a serious assault in Kildare last Saturday night has been named locally. 

Dylan McCarthy, who was from Co Limerick, was found unresponsive at the scene, following an altercation involving a group of people at the entrance to a premises at Dublin Road, Monasterevin, shortly after midnight.

He was taken by ambulance to Tallaght Hospital where, yesterday afteroon, he was pronounced dead.

Gardaí have issued a fresh witness appeal for anyone with information on the assault.

Tributes were paid by McCarthy’s Limerick GAA club Kilmallock, which offered sympathies to his family and friends. 

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that we at Kilmallock GAA pass on our heartfelt sympathies to the family and friends of Dylan McCarthy,” the club said in a post on social media. 

“Dylan played underage hurling and football at underage level and also played u21 and Junior hurling . He was a huge addition to any team and a real team player always.”

Gardaí said the Office of the State Pathologist has been notified and a post-mortem will be conducted by Chief State Pathologist, Dr Linda Mulligan. The results of the post-mortem will determine the course of the investigation.

A man aged in his early 50s was treated at the scene for apparent facial injuries before being taken to Portlaoise Hospital by ambulance. His injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

It is understood that the men were in Monasterevin for a celebration.

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for witnesses to this incident, which occurred at around 12.30am on Sunday, to come forward and for those with camera footage to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kildare Garda Station on 045 527730 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Eoghan Dalton
eoghandalton@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie