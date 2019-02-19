This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Woman threatened with knife as car stolen in early morning robbery

A woman in her 40s was flagged down by a male pedestrian as she approached a roundabout on Bothar Philip near Kill shortly before 7am

By Garreth MacNamee Tuesday 19 Feb 2019, 2:46 PM
1 hour ago 8,676 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4501893
Image: Sam Boal
Image: Sam Boal

GARDAÍ IN NAAS are appealing for witnesses following a carjacking incident in Kill, Co Kildare this morning.

A woman in her 40s was flagged down by a male pedestrian as she approached a roundabout on Bothar Philip near Kill shortly before 7am. She spoke with the pedestrian who proceeded to threaten her at knife point before making off in her car, a Blue Hyundai Tucson. 

It’s understood the car travelled in the direction of the N7 northbound. Gardaí said that the woman, although not physically harmed, was left badly shaken by the incident.

A spokesman said:

“The car has yet to be recovered and no arrests have been made to date. Investigating Gardaí say the pedestrian was wearing a high-vis jacket when he approached the car and may have been involved in a single car collision on the Straffan road a short time earlier.
  
“Anyone with information is asked to contact Naas Garda Station 045-884300 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111. The investigation is ongoing.”

