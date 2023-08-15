Advertisement

Tuesday 15 August 2023
@CBNONTHEROCKS on Twitter Image of the blaze at McDonald's in Newbridge.
# Newbridge
Kildare Fire Service responding to large fire at McDonald's restaurant in Newbridge
Smoke is visible across a wide area, and residents close to the fire are advised to keep windows and doors closed.
Updated 34 minutes ago

LAST UPDATE | 34 minutes ago

FIRE CREWS ARE at the scene of a large fire in Newbridge, Co Kildare that is causing significant traffic disruption in the area.

Images from the scene show flames and smoke billowing from the McDonald’s restaurant in the town but the exact cause of the blaze is unclear at present.

A car in the drive thru of the restaurant was also on fire. 

A spokesperson for Kildare Fire Service told The Journal that there is little information available at the moment as the incident “is in its infancy”.

Speaking from the scene, KFM’s Eoin Beatty said he could see “clouds and clouds of thick, black smoke” coming from the building. 

One witness told RTÉ’s Liveline that “there’s absolutely nothing left, it’s gutted”. 

The spokesperson added that people in the area should remain indoors as there is a lot of smoke in the area and anyone who is experiencing breathing or respiratory issues should contact their GP.

“Smoke is visible across a wide area, and residents close to the fire are advised to keep windows and doors closed,” said the spokesperson.

Firefighting activities are expected to last for a number of hours.  

A garda spokesperson said there are no reported injuries at this time and the road remains closed.

Gardaí are advising motorists to use an alternative route.

In a statement, a spokesperson for McDonald’s said its staff and customers were safety evacuated and there were no reported injuries. 

“The restaurant will remain closed until further notice,” it said. 

With reporting by Hayley Halpin

Author
Diarmuid Pepper
diarmuidpepper@thejournal.ie
@Diarmuid_9
Send Tip or Correction
