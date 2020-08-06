People in Kildare, Laois and Offaly warned about 'significant' rise in cases

THE ACTING CHIEF Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn has made an appeal to people in Laois, Kildare and Offaly to take particular caution following a “significant number of cases” in the region.

While not suggesting that the National Public Health Emergency team was recommending new restrictions in those counties, he did not rule out some form of targeted approach in the future.

Glynn, speaking at the Department of Health briefing this evening, appealed to people living in the three counties to follow public health advice and remain cautious.

He asked people to pay “particular attention” to any new Covid-19-like symptoms and called on anyone who is a close contact of a confirmed case to avail of a test.

Glynn said that NPHET had been informed of the cases across the three counties this evening. In response to questions from reporters, he said that approximately 60 cases will likely be officially reported tomorrow from across Laois, Offaly and Kildare.

“We need to understand where those cases have come from,” he said.

This evening, the Department of Health confirmed a further 69 cases of Covid-19 in Ireland, with five further deaths.

Four of the newly recorded deaths are from April and June.

This evening, health officials said that the reproduction number of the virus has risen to 1.8.

Professor Philip Nolan, chair of NPHET’s Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said that a reproductive number of almost two is a “serious concern”. He warned that there is a significant risk of more widespread community transmission developing.