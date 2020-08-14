New financial support package for Kildare, Laois and Offaly unveiled by Government

THE GOVERNMENT HAS announced a package of measures for businesses in Kildare, Laois and Offaly, which have taken a hit by the new local restrictions announced last week.

A range of measures including top-ups of existing grants and a promotional campaign to be bring more people to the region were unveiled. Businesses from the affected counties will also be prioritised for existing loan and voucher schemes.

Eligible businesses will now be entitled to a 20% top-up, bringing the new minimum for affected counties to €4,800 and the new maximum to €30,000.

Those who applied and received a grant previously, can re-apply and receive a second grant, with 20% additional on the new rate, a statement from the Government announced.

One million euro is also being ring-fenced for the Local Enterprise Offices (LEOs) in the three counties to ensure businesses are aware of the loans, grants and vouchers they are entitled to.

Aside from the financial measures, the Government has also given Fáilte Ireland €1 million to produce promotional campaigns for Kildare, Laois and Offaly in a bid to attract more people to the region once the restrictions are lifted.

There is an already an existing package in place to help businesses nationally re-open and stay open. These measures include putting in place a six-month reduction in the VAT rate, going down from 23% to 21%.

There will also be a six month commercial rates holiday for the vast majority of businesses.