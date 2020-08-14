This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 18 °C Friday 14 August, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

New financial support package for Kildare, Laois and Offaly unveiled by Government

The measures were announced this evening.

By Garreth MacNamee Friday 14 Aug 2020, 8:15 PM
50 minutes ago 3,589 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5176203
A testing centre in Newbridge, Kildare.
Image: Eamonn Farrell via RollingNews.ie
A testing centre in Newbridge, Kildare.
A testing centre in Newbridge, Kildare.
Image: Eamonn Farrell via RollingNews.ie

THE GOVERNMENT HAS announced a package of measures for businesses in Kildare, Laois and Offaly, which have taken a hit by the new local restrictions announced last week. 

A range of measures including top-ups of existing grants and a promotional campaign to be bring more people to the region were unveiled. Businesses from the affected counties will also be prioritised for existing loan and voucher schemes.

Eligible businesses will now be entitled to a 20% top-up, bringing the new minimum for affected counties to €4,800 and the new maximum to €30,000.  

Those who applied and received a grant previously, can re-apply and receive a second grant, with 20% additional on the new rate, a statement from the Government announced. 

One million euro is also being ring-fenced for the Local Enterprise Offices (LEOs) in the three counties to ensure businesses are aware of the loans, grants and vouchers they are entitled to.

Aside from the financial measures, the Government has also given Fáilte Ireland €1 million to produce promotional campaigns for Kildare, Laois and Offaly in a bid to attract more people to the region once the restrictions are lifted. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

There is an already an existing package in place to help businesses nationally re-open and stay open. These measures include putting in place a six-month reduction in the VAT rate, going down from 23% to 21%.

There will also be a six month commercial rates holiday for the vast majority of businesses.

  

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie