Builder gets injunction against protesters blocking site for emergency Ukrainian accommodation

A COMPANY CONSTRUCTING emergency accommodation facilities in Co Kildare for hundreds of Ukrainian refugees has secured a temporary High Court injunction restraining protesters from blocking the entrances to the site.

The action has been brought by Total Experience Limited, trading as Pastures New Accommodation which is constructing facilities at Newhall, Naas, Co Kildare for families fleeing the two-year-old conflict.

It claims its work is being hampered by those opposed to the State’s provision of accommodation to displaced persons who are mounting a 24-hour “blockade” of the site’s main entrances.

The company claims that in recent days up to 50 protesters have been preventing people and vehicles from entering or leaving the site by using tactics including forming “a human shield,” and by parking cars in front of the site’s entrances.

These alleged activities amount to a nuisance and a unreasonable interference with the company’s work, the company told the court.

The protesters have no legitimate basis for blocking the site, it further alleges.

Mr Justice Mark Sanfey today said he was prepared to grant the applicant a temporary injunction, on an ex-parte basis, restraining two of the alleged protesters Noreen O’Shea and Jessica McLoughlin from deliberately preventing or obstructing entrances from the site.

The interim order is also against ‘persons unknown’ who are also alleged to be obstructing the entrances.

The firm, which has been contracted by the State to provide 985 beds in 387 cabins as well as a dining marquee, laundry and recreation facilities at the site, claims the protesters’ actions are hampering its efforts to complete its work on time.

The facility, which the Court heard is 90% complete and is due to be ready by early March.

The actions of the protesters, the company claims, may result in the facility not being operational on time.

Seeking the injunction Gary McCarthy SC, appearing with Barry Mansfield Bl for the plaintiff said his client was not attempting to interfere with anyone’s lawful right to peacefully protest.

However the blocking of the entrances is not lawful, and it creates a safety risk, counsel said.

Counsel said that the blockade commenced last Tuesday (February) 27th when some 50 people prevented vehicles from entering the site.

The only way workers could leave the site, was due to an intervention by the Gardai.

The protesters have acted in an aggressive and intimidating manner, he said.

It is claimed that some of the foreign workers at the site were racially abused, and referred to the Irish staff as “traitors.” by the protesters.

Counsel said that it has only been able to identify two of the protesters, Ms O’Shea and Ms McLoughlin at the site.

Counsel said that in addition Ms O’Shea has been involved in another protest against the project, while Ms McLoughlin has been active on social media sites including a Facebook group called Kildare Says No.

Many of the other protesters at the site, counsel added have covered their faces using balaclavas and have not been identified.

Counsel said his client is also concerned about aggressive social media posts made by various persons regarding the protest.

McCarthy cited one post saying “All them trucks need is [fire emoji] while others read “(Four fire emojis) only solution man!”, “Put barrels at the entrance and make fires in them. Big fires!.”

And read: “Put a few nails through timber and lay it down in front of the truck tyres”

The court also heard of another post which said: “Burn it”.

Counsel said that his client is fearful that matters may escalate, and noted that other buildings have been burnt after they were earmarked as accommodation for refugees.

Mr Justice Sanfey said he accepted that the matter was urgent, and was prepared to grant a temporary injunction.

The matter was made returnable to a next week’s sitting of the court.

However the judge said that given the dynamic of the situation the parties were free to return to court before then should the need arise.