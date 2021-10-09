Man charged over seizure of €1.18 million of cannabis in Kilkenny

A MAN HAS been charged in relation to the seizure of cannabis with an estimated street value of €1.18 million.

The man, aged in his 40s, is due to appear before a special sitting of Gorey District Court this afternoon at 5pm.

He had been travelling in a vehicle intercepted by investigators in the Kilkenny area on Thursday.

A second man arrested in connection with the seizure has been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The arrests were made as part of ongoing investigations targeting people suspected to be involved in an organised crime group operating in the Kilkenny area, with the joint operation carried out by personnel attached to the Revenue Customs Service and the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau.

59kg of cannabis with an estimated street value of €1,180,000 was seized by Revenue officers the course of the operation.

Both men were detained at Kilkenny Garda Station pursuant to Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.