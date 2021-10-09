#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 16°C Saturday 9 October 2021
Advertisement

Man charged over seizure of €1.18 million of cannabis in Kilkenny

He is due to appear before a special sitting of Gorey District Court later today.

By Eoghan Dalton Saturday 9 Oct 2021, 3:53 PM
5 minutes ago 159 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5570113
Credit: Garda Press Office
Credit: Garda Press Office
Credit: Garda Press Office

A MAN HAS been charged in relation to the seizure of cannabis with an estimated street value of €1.18 million.

The man, aged in his 40s, is due to appear before a special sitting of Gorey District Court this afternoon at 5pm.

He had been travelling in a vehicle intercepted by investigators in the Kilkenny area on Thursday. 

A second man arrested in connection with the seizure has been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The arrests were made as part of ongoing investigations targeting people suspected to be involved in an organised crime group operating in the Kilkenny area, with the joint operation carried out by personnel attached to the Revenue Customs Service and the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau. 

59kg of cannabis with an estimated street value of €1,180,000 was seized by Revenue officers the course of the operation. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Both men were detained at Kilkenny Garda Station pursuant to Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996. 

About the author:

About the author
Eoghan Dalton
efdalton@gmail.com

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie