Two men arrested after cannabis worth €1.18 million seized in Kilkenny

TWO MEN HAVE been arrested following the seizure of cannabis with an estimated street value of €1.18 million.

As part of ongoing investigations targeting persons suspected to be involved in an organised crime group operating in the Kilkenny area, a joint operation was carried out by personnel attached to the Revenue Customs Service and the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau yesterday.

During the course of the operation, 59kg of cannabis with an estimated street value of €1,180,000 was seized by Revenue officers.

Gardaí arrested a man aged in his 20s at the scene. He is currently detained at Kilkenny Garda Station.

A vehicle was subsequently intercepted in the Kilkenny area and gardaí arrested a man aged in his 40s. He is also detained at Kilkenny Garda Station.

Both men are detained pursuant to Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

Investigations are ongoing.