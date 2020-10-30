Kanye West gifts Kim Kardashian a hologram of her late father for her 40th birthday

KIM KARDASHIAN IS back at it again garnering more social media chatter over the comings and goings of her 40th birthday.

Earlier this week, a mixed response emerged online after the reality TV star announced she brought her family to a private island to celebrate her birthday away from Covid-19 restrictions.

This time around, the focus was on a birthday present from Kardashian’s husband, rap artist Kanye West.

West skipped past the candles and books, instead gifting a hologram of Kardashian’s late father Robert Kardashian.

Source: Kim Kardashian via Twitter

“Kanye got me the most thoughtful gift of a lifetime. A special surprise from heaven. A hologram of my dad,” Kardashian said on Twitter.

It is so lifelike! We watched it over and over, filled with emotion.

Kardashian shared a two minute 20 second long video of the hologram.

Robert Kardashian was a lawyer, well-known as the defence attorney for OJ Simpson during Simpson’s murder trial in 1995.

He was played by Friends star David Schwimmer in the TV show about the trial, The People v O.J Simpson: American Crime Story.

He died in 2003 aged 59.

In hologram form, Robert Kardashian says his daughter look beautiful “just like when you were a little girl” and says he watches over the family every day.

“I am so proud of the woman that you have become Kimberly, and all that you have accomplished.

The most beautiful thing that I have witnessed is watching you grow your family. You married the most, most, most, most, most genius man in the whole world, Kanye West.

“And you are the most, most, most, most amazing mother to your four beautiful children, and they are perfect.”

The video sparked a meme online, with people sharing the text of Kim Kardashian’s tweet with other images and videos.

Source: Alissa Walker via Twitter

Source: lemon via Twitter