Senior Kinahan gang figure and two associates plead guilty to drug trafficking and other offences in UK

Daniel Canning, Thomas Kavanagh and Gary Vickery plead guilty today. Source: National Crime Agency

THREE IRISH MEN have pleaded guilty to a series of drug and firearms offences following what police in the UK described as a “major investigation”.

At a hearing at Ipswich Crown Court today, Thomas Kavanagh (52) and Gary Vickery (37) – Irish nationals from Tamworth – and Daniel Canning (41) – from Walkinstown in Dublin – all admitted conspiring to import class A and B drugs and money laundering.

Canning also admitted possessing a firearm and ammunition.

Kavanagh is described as a senior figure within the Kinahan crime gang. He is a brother-in-law of David Byrne, who was shot dead at the Regency Hotel in February 2016.

All three men will be sentenced following a hearing relating to Kavanagh’s involvement in the conspiracy, which is due to take place at the same court on 26 October.

Matt Horne, the deputy director of investigations at the UK’s National Crime Agency said: “Today’s guilty pleas are the culmination of a four-year investigation into Thomas Kavanagh and his co-conspirators, who were part of a significant international crime network, capable of organising multi-million pound shipments of drugs.

“We have worked throughout with our colleagues at An Garda Síochána, and I hope these convictions send out a strong message to others who may think themselves to be untouchable.”

