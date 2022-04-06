#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 6 April 2022
Additional Kinder chocolate products recalled over link to salmonella outbreak

The recall now takes into account all Kinder Surprise eggs with a best before date up to 7 October 2022.

By Tadgh McNally Wednesday 6 Apr 2022, 9:29 PM
1 hour ago
TWO MORE KINDER products have been recalled over a salmonella outbreak that has impacted Ireland, the UK and other EU countries.

Today, the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) announced that they would also be placing additional batches of the Kinder Surprise (20g) and the three pack of the same product on the recall list.

This additional recall now take into account all batches of Kinder Surprise eggs and their three pack with the best before date up to 7 October 2022.

When the first recall was announced on Sunday, the FSAI recalled batches of the 20g Kinder Surprise eggs and three packs of the product that had a best before date of between 11 July 2022 and 7 October 2022.

Yesterday, the FSAI placed four other Kinder products on the recall list with best before dates of between 20 April and 21 August 2022.

These were Kinder Mini Eggs (75g), Kinder Egg Hunt Kit (150g), Kinder Surprise (100g) and Kinder Schokobons (200g).

To date, there have been 10 cases of salmonella reported in Ireland in relation to the outbreak, with those cases being the same strain as the one responsible for the UK outbreak.

A number of these cases have involved young children, all of whom have fully recovered.

The most common symptom of salmonella food poisoning is diarrhoea, which can be bloody. Other symptoms include fever, headaches and abdominal cramps.

The FSAI has warned people who have the listed products at home to not eat them.

“Ferrero has now extended its list of products that are being recalled,” the FSAI said in a statement yesterday.

“We know that many of these Kinder products are popular at this time of year with Easter approaching. We urge consumers to check at home if they have any of the products and if they do, to ensure that they are not eaten.”

The FSAI added that it will continue to work with the Department of Health and is working wiht the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, as well as agencies in the UK and EU.

The FSAI said that the investigation into the outbreak is still ongoing.

