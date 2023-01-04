Irishman accused of smuggling cocaine to Australia 'internally' in Kinder Surprise capsules

AN IRISH NATIONAL has been charged by Australian police after allegedly importing around 120 grams of cocaine concealed inside six Kinder Surprise capsules.

The man, who was brought to hospital by officers for a CT scan, “excreted six yellow plastic capsules that allegedly contained a total of about 120 grams of cocaine”, police said.

The discovery was made after Australian Border Force (ABF) officers selected the 28-year-old man for a baggage examination at Melbourne International Airport last Wednesday 28 December.

His baggage allegedly returned a positive result for the presence of cocaine.

Officers charged the man with one count of importing a marketable quantity of a border controlled drug, namely cocaine, contrary to section 307.2 (1) of the country’s Criminal Code.

The 28-year-old, who had arrived on a flight from the Middle East, faces a maximum penalty 25 years’ imprisonment if convicted.

After he was charged, the man appeared in the Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 30 December and was remanded in custody to appear for mention on 27 March.

AFP Detective Acting Superintendent Chris Salmon said the arrest highlighted the extreme lengths some people went to in order to allegedly evade detection at the border.

“Smuggling drugs internally is idiotic – there is the real risk that something could go wrong, resulting in a potentially fatal drug overdose or permanent damage to internal organs,” D/A/Supt Salmon said.

ABF Acting Superintendent Aviation Travellers, Ian Beasant, said the force hoped that the detection would “reinforce to those attempting to bring drugs into Australia” the risks involved.

“It is not worth risking your health by attempting to internally transport drugs into our country as ABF officers are highly trained in detection and will ensure that you are stopped at the border,” Acting Superintendent Beasant said.