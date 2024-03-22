King Charles leads messages of sympathy for Kate Middleton after cancer diagnosis announcement

LAST UPDATE | 1 minute ago
KING CHARLES HAS said Britain’s Princess of Wales Kate Middleton is “so brave” and led in messages of sympathy for her after she announced she is undergoing treatment for cancer this evening.
In a statement from Buckingham Palace, the King commended Middleton’s courage “in speaking as she did”.
Other world leaders have followed suit, issuing messages wishing the Princess well after she asked that her and her family receive space, privacy and time for Middleton to undergo treatment.
A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace said: “His Majesty is ‘so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did’.
“Following their time in hospital together, HM has ‘remained in the closest contact with his beloved daughter-in-law throughout the past weeks.’
“Both Their Majesties ‘will continue to offer their love and support to the whole family through this difficult time’.”
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak joined the King in wishing Middleton well in her treatment. The Conservative Party leader said the Princess has the “love and support of the country” behind her.
“My thoughts are with the Princess of Wales, Prince of Wales, the Royal Family and in particular her three children at this time,” Sunak said in a statement.
“The Princess of Wales has the love and support of the whole country as she continues her recovery,” he added.
The Princess of Wales has the love and support of the whole country. pic.twitter.com/IFX51Wm5Q3— Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) March 22, 2024
The Prime Minister added that the Princess showed “tremendous bravery” with her statement and called out the “intense scrutiny” Middleton has faced over recent weeks, as members of the public and the British media probed her whereabouts.
“In recent weeks she has been subjected to intense scrutiny and has been unfairly treated by certain sections of the media around the world and on social media.
“When it comes to matters of health, like everyone else, she must be afforded the privacy to focus on her treatment and be with her loving family.
“I know I speak for the whole country in wishing her a full and speedy recovery and look forward to seeing her back in action when she’s ready,” Sunak concluded.
James Middleton, brother of the Princess of Wales, has said the family will rally around Kate.
In an Instagram post, alongside a picture of the two as children, he wrote: “Over the years, we have climbed many mountains together. As a family, we will climb this one with you too.”
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan wished “health and healing” for the Princess of Wales, and hoped Middleton could heal in private.
“We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace,” they said in a statement.
First-Minister of Northern Ireland Michelle O’Neill wished Middleton well, saying she was “very sorry” to hear of the announcement.
“I am very sorry to hear the news of the Princess of Wales’ cancer diagnosis. I send her my best wishes and the strength for her treatment, and a full and speedy recovery. A special word of thought to her young family at this challenging time,” O’Neill said on X.
Deputy First Leader of Northern Ireland Emma Little-Pengelly said: “May God bless her and support her and the family through this difficult time. I know the Princess will be kept in the thoughts and prayers of so many across Northern Ireland.”
Sending heartfelt best wishes and love from so many in Northern Ireland to the Princess of Wales.— Emma Little-Pengelly BL (@little_pengelly) March 22, 2024
May God bless her and support her and the family through this difficult time. I know the Princess will be kept in the thoughts and prayers of so many across Northern Ireland. https://t.co/DVLUa4NJsu
Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau has said his thoughts are with the Princess of Wales following the news of her cancer diagnosis which was “so courageously shared”.
“On behalf of Canadians, I’m sending my support as she undergoes treatment. We’re all wishing her a swift recovery,” he said on X.
The White House also wished Middleton well this evening and commended her bravery whilst making her announcement.
“All of us just heard the terrible news,” Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters. “Our thoughts are with the Duchess of Cambridge and her family and friends during this incredibly difficult time.”
“Certainly we wish her a full recovery. And I think it’s important that we respect their privacy, especially at the time.”
Includes reporting by Press Association
