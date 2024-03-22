Kate Middleton announces in TV address that she is being treated for cancer

LAST UPDATE | 32 minutes ago
KATE MIDDLETON HAS announced she is receiving treatment for cancer.
The announcement was made by the Princess of Wales in a television address at 6pm this evening.
“In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London, and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous,” Middleton said.
“The surgery was successful. However, the tests after the operation found cancer had been present.”
A message from Catherine, The Princess of Wales pic.twitter.com/5LQT1qGarK— The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 22, 2024
In her statement, Middleton thanked the public for the messages she recieved while she was recovering from surgery.
“It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family but I’ve had a fantastic medical team who’ve taken great care of me, for which I’m so grateful.”
Middleton said: “My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I’m now in the early stages of that treatment.”
“This, of course, came as a huge shock,” Middleton said. “And William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family.”
“As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment.
“But most importantly it has taken us to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that’s appropriate for them and to reassure them that I’m going to be okay.
“As I said to them, I am well and getting stronger everyday and focusing on things that will help me heal, in my mind, body and spirits.
“Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too. As is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both.
“We hope that you understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I’m able.
“But for now I must focus on making a full recovery.”
“At this time I’m also thinking of all those whose lives have been affected by cancer.
“For everyone facing the disease, in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone.”
In a statement from King Charles, Buckingham Palace said: “His Majesty is ‘so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did’.
“Following their time in hospital together, HM has ‘remained in the closest contact with his beloved daughter-in-law throughout the past weeks.’
“Both Their Majesties ‘will continue to offer their love and support to the whole family through this difficult time’.”
Absent from public life since January
The Princess of Wales has been absent from public life since January, after it was announced she was to have abdominal surgery at The London Clinic hospital.
The British public have been kept in the dark about Middleton’s whereabouts as Buckingham Palace has remained tight-lipped.
The Princess’ official Twitter account shared an image of Middleton and her children earlier this month on Mother’s Day.
However, professional and international photography agencies removed the photo from their services over claims that the picture had been digitally altered.
In a statement, Middleton apologised for the confusion and admitted that the image had been edited.
This week, the British Mirror Newspaper revealed that a staff member at the London Clinic had allegedly breached Middleton’s data during her stay in January.
The matter is being investigated by the UK’s data watchdog and hospital management, who promised on Wednesday all disciplinary measures will be taken if the breach is confirmed.
