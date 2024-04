BRITAIN’S KING CHARLES III will be returning to public life and duties next week.

A palace spokesperson said his medical team are “very encouraged” by the progress made since his recent cancer diagnosis.

The palace announced that Charles was diagnosed with cancer in February and that he would be postponing public-facing duties for the time being.

The form of the disease has remain undisclosed.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said Charles is “greatly encouraged to be resuming some public-facing duties and very grateful to his medical team for their continued care and expertise”.

The spokesperson added that his “medical team are very encouraged by the progress made so far and remain positive about the King’s continued recovery”.

His Majesty The King will shortly return to public-facing duties after a period of treatment and recuperation following his recent cancer diagnosis.



To help mark this milestone, The King and Queen will make a joint visit to a cancer treatment centre next Tuesday, where they… pic.twitter.com/jWF8ITP0rg — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 26, 2024

To mark the development, Buckingham Palace said Charles and Camilla will visit a cancer treatment centre on Tuesday to meet medical specialists and patients.

The palace spokesperson noted that Charle’s treatment programme will continue, but doctors are “sufficiently pleased with the progress made so far” that he is now able to resume a number of public-facing duties.

His diary of events will not be a full summer programme, and attendance will be announced nearer the time and “subject to doctors’ advice”, with “adaptations made where necessary to minimise risk”.

In January, Charles spent three nights in hospital for a procedure on an enlarged prostate, during which time his cancer – not prostate cancer – was discovered.

After his cancer diagnosis was announced on 6 February, he postponed all public-facing engagement but continued with his duties behind palace walls.

Today’s announcement will be a boost for the monarchy coming to terms with both Charles and Kate Middleton as cancer patients.