Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to an incident on the M4

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses in relation to an incident on a layby near Kinnegad in Westmeath.

The incident occurred on the layby before junction 12 of the M4.

A number of men and two cars were seen parked in the layby at 7.10pm on Saturday evening. A garda spokesperson said that gardaí are “anxious” to identify the vehicles and speak to the men.

One car is described as being a dark blue or grey Skoda, while the second car is a small black Opel Corsa or Citroen.

Gardaí want to speak to anyone who was driving close to junction 12 on the M4 yesterday evening between 6.45pm and 7.15pm. They also want to speak to anyone who might have dash came footage from this time or who might have observed the vehicles.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Mullingar Garda Station on 044 938 4000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.