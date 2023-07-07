Family of Irish woman who was killed in Spain ask for privacy

THE FAMILY OF an Irish woman, who was violently killed in a Spanish hotel on Sunday, have issued a photo of the victim and asked for privacy at this time.

Catalan police have confirmed that Kirsty Ward’s body was found in a corridor at the Magnolia Hotel in Salou, Spain at about 9.30pm on Sunday night.

The 36-year-old, mother of one, is believed to have been strangled.

A statement on behalf of the family, issued today, said they are requesting privacy and will not be making any further comment or statements on the matter.

The statement also said that the Department of Foreign Affairs are continuing to liaise with the Ward family from Dublin. A Garda liason officer has been assigned to the family.

An Irish man was arrested on Monday following what was called a “violent death” by the regional police force.

A statement by the regional Mossos d’Esquadra police force on Monday confirmed the local police had arrested a man allegedly related to the violent death of a woman in Salou last night.

The police statement said that the arrested man was found next to the woman and had suffered an injury.

Police sources said that his injuries were not serious and are believed to have been caused by the smashing of glass.

Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Micheál Martin told RTÉ News at One on Monday that the “violent attack” was “shocking” and that his Department officials were providing “consular assistance”.