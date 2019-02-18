This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sailor who kissed woman in iconic V-J Day Times Square photo dies at 95

Known as V-J Day, it was the day Japan surrendered to the United States.

By Associated Press Monday 18 Feb 2019, 4:51 PM
George Mendonsa and Greta Zimmer Friedman were confirmed to be the couple years after the photo was taken.
Image: Victor Jorgensen via PA images
George Mendonsa and Greta Zimmer Friedman were confirmed to be the couple years after the photo was taken.
George Mendonsa and Greta Zimmer Friedman were confirmed to be the couple years after the photo was taken.
Image: Victor Jorgensen via PA images

THE SAILOR SHOWN kissing a woman in Times Square celebrating the end of World War II died Sunday. George Mendonsa was 95.

Mendonsa fell and had a seizure at the assisted living facility in Middletown, Rhode Island, where he lived with his wife of 70 years, his daughter, Sharon Molleur, told The Providence Journal.

Mendonsa was shown kissing Greta Zimmer Friedman, a dental assistant in a nurse’s uniform, on 14 August 1945. Known as V-J Day, it was the day Japan surrendered to the United States.

People spilled into the New York City streets to celebrate the news. Mendonsa planted a kiss on Friedman, whom he had never met.

The photo by Alfred Eisenstaedt was first published in Life magazine and became one of the most famous photographs of the 20th century. It’s called “V-J Day in Times Square,” but is known to most as “The Kiss.”

Several people later claimed to be the kissing couple. It was years before Mendonsa and Friedman were confirmed to be the couple.

Mendonsa served on a destroyer during the war and was on leave when the end of the war was announced. He has said Friedman reminded him of nurses on a hospital ship that he saw care for wounded sailors.

Mendonsa died two days before his 96th birthday. The family has not yet made funeral arrangements.

Friedman fled Austria during the war as a 15-year-old girl. She died in 2016 at the age of 92 at a hospital in Richmond, Virginia, from complications of old age.

