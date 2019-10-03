This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Thursday 3 October, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Kite surfer rescued from lake this afternoon during yellow wind warning in Wexford

The Irish Coast Guard has responded to six incidents so far during the storm.

By Sarah Slater Thursday 3 Oct 2019, 7:39 PM
13 minutes ago 2,481 Views 16 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4836418
Lady's Island Lake where the kite surfer was rescued.
Image: Google Maps.
Lady's Island Lake where the kite surfer was rescued.
Lady's Island Lake where the kite surfer was rescued.
Image: Google Maps.

A KITE SURFER has become the first person to be injured as a direct result of Storm Lorenzo today as its impact begins to be felt around the country. 

The man was rescued from Lady’s Island Lake located close to Tacumshane and Broadway late this afternoon in Co Wexford. 

The Irish Coast Guard Sikorsky helicopter Rescue 117 was tasked out of Waterford Airport to assist in the emergency situation.

“The kite surfer came down hard in the storm and broke his leg. Ambulance services called in the Coast Guard to rescue him and then the (Air and Sea) helicopter to evacuate him,” a spokesperson for the Irish Coast Guard said.  

The injured man was brought to Waterford Regional Hospital for treatment. The lake which surrounds Our Lady’s Island is a popular kite surfing area.

The spokesperson added: “Irish Coast Guard teams have so far responded to six incidents. With the worst of the weather still to arrive please heed the warnings and stay away from exposed coastal areas.”

They along with the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) have already issued joint warnings to the public concerning safety and reminded people to pay particular attention to personal safety while outdoors – especially those along the coastline.

They also asked that walkers avoid any exposed areas, including the seafront as strong gusts may expose them to unnecessary danger.

Coast Guard Operations Manager Derek Flanagan said: “We wish to remind everybody to take note of the weather forecasts and we are reminding walkers to ‘Stay Back – Stay Dry – Stay High’.”

RNLI Lifesaving Manager Sean Dillon added: “Our lifeboat crews have been busy this year and are ever ready to answer any call for help.

“However, they would always prefer that people take advice and stay safe during storm warnings than put themselves and others at risk by their actions,” said Dillon. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sarah Slater

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (16)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie