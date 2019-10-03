Kite surfer rescued from lake this afternoon during yellow wind warning in Wexford

A KITE SURFER has become the first person to be injured as a direct result of Storm Lorenzo today as its impact begins to be felt around the country.

The man was rescued from Lady’s Island Lake located close to Tacumshane and Broadway late this afternoon in Co Wexford.

The Irish Coast Guard Sikorsky helicopter Rescue 117 was tasked out of Waterford Airport to assist in the emergency situation.

“The kite surfer came down hard in the storm and broke his leg. Ambulance services called in the Coast Guard to rescue him and then the (Air and Sea) helicopter to evacuate him,” a spokesperson for the Irish Coast Guard said.

The injured man was brought to Waterford Regional Hospital for treatment. The lake which surrounds Our Lady’s Island is a popular kite surfing area.

The spokesperson added: “Irish Coast Guard teams have so far responded to six incidents. With the worst of the weather still to arrive please heed the warnings and stay away from exposed coastal areas.”

They along with the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) have already issued joint warnings to the public concerning safety and reminded people to pay particular attention to personal safety while outdoors – especially those along the coastline.

They also asked that walkers avoid any exposed areas, including the seafront as strong gusts may expose them to unnecessary danger.

Coast Guard Operations Manager Derek Flanagan said: “We wish to remind everybody to take note of the weather forecasts and we are reminding walkers to ‘Stay Back – Stay Dry – Stay High’.”

RNLI Lifesaving Manager Sean Dillon added: “Our lifeboat crews have been busy this year and are ever ready to answer any call for help.

“However, they would always prefer that people take advice and stay safe during storm warnings than put themselves and others at risk by their actions,” said Dillon.