Kneecap screen first Irish language film ever to premiere at Sundance Film Festival

THE FIRST IRISH language film ever to premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah, the United States was screened on the first night last night.

The film titled Kneecap (stylised as KNEECAP) follows the story of the Belfast rap-trio, of the same name, and the dramatic tales of their career growth as one of the first hip hop acts to perform as Gaeilge.

The group, made up of musicians Mo Chara, Móglaí Bap and DJ Próvaí, have made their acting debuts at the festival. The film also stars Michael Fassbender, Simone Kirby, Jessica Reynolds and Fionnuala Flaherty.

The trio and the film’s writer and director Rich Peppiatt attended the screening last night, on the opening night of the festival.

The rap group gained acclaim for their blend of Irish and English rap about the realities of growing up in post-Troubles Belfast. It was first featured on Irish radio by late-Raidió na Gaeltachta broadcaster Rónán Mac Aodha Bhuí.

Their music was quickly banned from airing on Irish radio shortly after.

The film attempts to tell the same story their music does and about how fate brought the trio together, in turn going on to “change the sound of Irish music forever”.

(L-R) Actors and artists Fionnuala Flaherty, Rich Peppiatt, Kneecap, Simone Kirby, Jessica Reynolds on stage. Wildcard Wildcard

It has already racked up a number of notable reviews, with outlets such as the Irish Times, the LA Times and film-review magazine Screen Daily publishing positive round ups of the movie so far.

After the showing, the actors and filmmakers appeared on stage to talk about the film with the crowd.

The film was produced by Jack Tarling and Trevor Birney for Fine Point Films and Mother Tongues Films, with Patrick O’Neill at Wildcard acting as Co-Producer.

Funding was provided by Northern Ireland Screen, the Irish Language Broadcast Fund, Screen Ireland, the BFI, Coimisiún na Meán and TG4, with backing from Great Point Media.

It will be released in cinemas later this year.