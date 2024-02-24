Kneecap wear pro-Palestine clothing on Late Late Show despite RTÉ last week 'asking' musicians not to

RAP GROUP KNEECAP last night wore clothing and emblems in support of Palestine on the Late Late Show, a week after “asking” a group of musicians not to do so.

On last night’s Late Late Show, Kneecap performed their new single ‘Better Way to Live’ and then chatted to host Patrick Kielty.

Kneecap’s Mo Chara and Móglaí Bap wore a watermelon badge – it’s become a pro-Palestine accessory because its colours match that of the Palestine flag.

However, during the chat with Kielty, DJ Próvaí removed his jacket to reveal a Palestine sports jersey.

Kneecap on the Late Late Show last night RTÉ RTÉ

Kielty noted the “costume change” and added: “I’m obliged to say this – that our thoughts are with everybody in that conflict.

“Some horrific stuff is happening there. I’m also obliged to say that in the politics, there’s another side and some people might not agree with what you’ve done.”

Kneecap’s Móglaí Bap then said, to applause from the audience, that the group wants to “use out platform to highlight the genocide that’s happening in Palestine at the moment”.

He said that over 30,000 Palestinians have been killed “by American weapons” in the conflict so far, the majority of whom are women and children.

He added: “I think we have to use this platform and this opportunity to appeal to Irish people to attend rallies and protests and to support the BDS movement, and to show solidarity with Palestine and hopefully one day Palestine will be free.”

On last week’s show, a group of musicians were asked by RTÉ not to wear pro-Palestinian clothing and accessories during a performance on the Late Late Show.

The Irish Women in Harmony group performed a tribute to Sinead O’Connor on last week’s programme.

However, Irish Artists for Palestine said that, prior to the performance, a group member was asked to change out of a t-shirt which featured the word Gaza and a love heart, while others were asked to remove badges expressing support for Palestinians.

RTÉ said last week that contributors are asked not to wear clothing related to “one particular point of view” as part of its impartiality guidelines.

It said that the conflict in Gaza was not the “subject of discussion or debate” during the performance.

A spokeswoman said in a statement: “All RTÉ content follows clear guidelines in regard to impartiality.

“RTÉ aims to facilitate open debate on issues of public interest and concern.

“As such we ask that participants do not wear badges, symbols or emblems related to one particular point of view in the absence of a forum for a representation of all views.

“The Women in Harmony group performed a tribute to Sinead O’Connor. Gaza and the conflict was not the subject of discussion or debate on this occasion.”