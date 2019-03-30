Gardaí raid cigarette and alcohol processing plant in Louth

GARDAÍ AND REVENUE today raided a suspected cigarette and alcohol processing plant in Knockbridge, Louth.

Intelligence gathered by the Cross Border Joint Action Task Force resulted in gardaí from Dundalk assisted by the Northern Regional Armed Support Unit and officers from the Revenue, searching a premises in the small village.

As a result of the search, gardaí have uncovered a alcohol bottling plant and a cigarette manufacturing factory. This factory had the capability of producing cigarettes and alcohol with an estimated loss of €25 million euro to the exchequer.

No arrests were made during the search and investigations are ongoing.