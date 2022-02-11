#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Friday 11 February 2022
Advertisement

Koalas declared endangered in eastern Australia amid disease and habitat loss

Koala populations in New South Wales have fallen by 33%-61% since 2001.

By Press Association Friday 11 Feb 2022, 12:34 PM
1 hour ago 1,670 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5680601
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

KOALAS HAVE BEEN declared officially endangered in eastern Australia as they fall prey to disease, lost habitat and other threats.

Australian environment minister Sussan Ley downgraded the marsupials’ conservation status across the country’s east coast – in Queensland, New South Wales and the Australian Capital Territory – on a recommendation by the government’s Threatened Species Scientific Committee.

Earlier, they had been listed as a vulnerable species.

Many koalas in Australia suffer from chlamydia, and koala populations in New South Wales have fallen by 33%-61% since 2001.

In 2020, a parliamentary inquiry warned the species might become extinct before 2050 without urgent intervention.

The number of koalas in Queensland has fallen by half since 2001 due to drought, fires and deforestation.

Some are killed in attacks by dogs, or run over on roads.

Stuart Blanch, a conservation scientist with the World Wildlife Fund-Australia, said: “Koalas have gone from no-listing to vulnerable to endangered within a decade. That is a shockingly fast decline.

“Today’s decision is welcome, but it won’t stop koalas from sliding toward extinction unless it’s accompanied by stronger laws and landholder incentives to protect their forest homes.”

The Australian Koala Foundation estimates that there are less than 100,000 Koalas left in the wild, possibly as few as 43,000. Summer brushfires in 2019-20 killed at least 6,400 of the animals, as rescuers worked desperately to save them and treat their injuries.

“There have been many pressures on the koala. The Black Summer fires, of course, was a tipping point. But we know the koala is vulnerable to climate change and to disease,” Ley told reporters at the Blue Mountains on Friday.

She said vaccines to prevent and treat chlamydia among koalas, the use of drones to study them and restoration of habitat are ways the government is helping protect the vulnerable marsupial.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The government contends that listing koalas as endangered will highlight and help address threats, while conservation groups argue more has to be done to prevent their extinction.

The Australian Koala Foundation has called for legislation to protect them and curb land clearing and mining projects that are wrecking their habitats. It says koalas also are in danger across Victoria and South Australia.

Deborah Tabart, chair of the foundation, said the designation of koalas as endangered was “nothing but a token gesture”.

“Behind all the photo opportunities and political rhetoric they [the federal government] continue to approve the destruction of koala habitat,” she said.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie