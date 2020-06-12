This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 12 °C Friday 12 June, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Over €80,000 worth of cocaine-like Kratom seized at Shannon Airport

Significant amounts of drugs have been seized by Revenue officers at airports in recent days.

By Órla Ryan Friday 12 Jun 2020, 10:33 AM
53 minutes ago 4,207 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5121007
The seized Kratom
Image: Revenue
The seized Kratom
The seized Kratom
Image: Revenue

SIGNIFICANT AMOUNTS OF drugs have been seized by Revenue officers at Shannon and Dublin airports in recent days.

On Tuesday, as a result of routine operations, Revenue officers at Shannon Airport seized 4kg of Kratom worth almost €81,000.

The consignment originated from Luxembourg and was destined for an address in Mayo. Investigations are ongoing in this case.

Kratom comes from the leaves of a tropical tree grown in southeast Asia. At low doses it has cocaine-like stimulant effects but at higher doses it can have sedative effects.

Chemicals in the leaves bind to the same opiate receptors as heroin and morphine. It comes in the form of leaves, powder and resin.

Separately, Revenue officers have recently made drug and cash seizures at Dublin Airport.

On Monday, officers, with the assistance of detector dog Blue, seized four packages containing over 2.2kg of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €45,200.

The illegal drugs arrived from Italy and were destined for an address in Kilkenny.

Blue Detector dog Blue Source: Revenue

Last Saturday, 6 June, Revenue officers were granted a three-month cash detention order by Judge Dermot Simms at Dublin District Court in relation to the seizure of €4,870 at Dublin Airport the day before.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Following routine profiling, Revenue officers stopped and searched an Irish man in his 20s travelling to Amsterdam and seized the cash, suspecting it to be the proceeds of, or intended for use in, criminal activity.

On 2 June, Revenue officers, with the assistance of detector dog Luca, seized 455g of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of over €9,000. The illegal drugs originated in the US and were destined for an address in Ballyboden, Dublin.

Luca Detector dog Luca Source: Revenue

These seizures are part of Revenue’s ongoing work targeting the illegal importation of drugs and shadow economy activity.

If businesses or members of the public have any information, they can contact Revenue in confidence on 1800 295 295.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie