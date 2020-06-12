Over €80,000 worth of cocaine-like Kratom seized at Shannon Airport

SIGNIFICANT AMOUNTS OF drugs have been seized by Revenue officers at Shannon and Dublin airports in recent days.

On Tuesday, as a result of routine operations, Revenue officers at Shannon Airport seized 4kg of Kratom worth almost €81,000.

The consignment originated from Luxembourg and was destined for an address in Mayo. Investigations are ongoing in this case.

Kratom comes from the leaves of a tropical tree grown in southeast Asia. At low doses it has cocaine-like stimulant effects but at higher doses it can have sedative effects.

Chemicals in the leaves bind to the same opiate receptors as heroin and morphine. It comes in the form of leaves, powder and resin.

Separately, Revenue officers have recently made drug and cash seizures at Dublin Airport.

On Monday, officers, with the assistance of detector dog Blue, seized four packages containing over 2.2kg of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €45,200.

The illegal drugs arrived from Italy and were destined for an address in Kilkenny.

Detector dog Blue Source: Revenue

Last Saturday, 6 June, Revenue officers were granted a three-month cash detention order by Judge Dermot Simms at Dublin District Court in relation to the seizure of €4,870 at Dublin Airport the day before.

Following routine profiling, Revenue officers stopped and searched an Irish man in his 20s travelling to Amsterdam and seized the cash, suspecting it to be the proceeds of, or intended for use in, criminal activity.

On 2 June, Revenue officers, with the assistance of detector dog Luca, seized 455g of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of over €9,000. The illegal drugs originated in the US and were destined for an address in Ballyboden, Dublin.

Detector dog Luca Source: Revenue

These seizures are part of Revenue’s ongoing work targeting the illegal importation of drugs and shadow economy activity.

If businesses or members of the public have any information, they can contact Revenue in confidence on 1800 295 295.