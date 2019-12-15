Cyclist who died after collision with Luas named as Labour Youth Chair Cormac Ó Braonáin

Cormac Ó Braonáin embodied all that was good about our movement and would have been a leading light in the future of our party.



— The Labour Party (@labour) December 15, 2019

LABOUR LEADER BRENDAN Howlin and President Michael D Higgins are among those paying tribute this evening to Cormac Ó Braonáin, a 19-year-old recently elected chairperson of the youth wing of the party who has sadly passed away.

It’s understood the popular young man died after he was struck by a Luas in Dublin city in the early hours this morning.

Ó Braonáin had also been a member of the National Executive of the Labour party and had acted as a director of elections for Councillor Mary Freehill.

In a statement, President Higgins said: “Cormac’s energy, idealism, generosity, creativity and commitment to social justice and his vision of a kinder, more just society were exemplary. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Sabina and I express our deepest condolences to his family and friends and to all those who were privileged to know him.

Speaking this evening, Howlin called Cormac a “positive force for good”.

“When someone so young dies it is hard to find the words to express our loss but in his short time with us, he leaves a strong legacy,” he said. “Cormac had achieved so much, and had brought so much new energy to Labour Youth. As Chairperson of the UCD Labour branch over the last two years he had re-invigorated the branch and was passionate in his campaigns and events.

Cormac embodied all that was good about our movement and would have been a leading light in the future of our party, as he left no stone unturned in his drive for success. He was not just a democratic socialist but also a committed Gaeilgeoir and strong proponent of our national language. Our grief and sadness are sharpened all the more by the wonderful memories we have of Cormac.

Tributes to Cormac have been paid from across the political spectrum as well as from friends and family on social media today.

Labour Senator Aodhán Ó Ríordáin said that he’s “heartbroken” over Cormac’s passing.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said: “So sorry to learn of the tragic passing of Cormac Ó Braonáin, Chairperson of Labour Youth and SDLP member. Thinking of his family and friends today.”

Green Party councillor Peter Kavanagh said: “Yesterday I was proud to stand with my comrade Cormac Ó Braonáin at the Rally For Peace. I was supposed to see him for a pint on Thursday. Gutted that he’s gone.”

Fellow Green Patrick Costello said: “I’ve had the pleasure of meeting Cormac through scouts & politics. It’s with great sadness to hear of his passing while he was cycling this morning. For anyone who would like to light a candle to honour his memory Lios na nÓg Ranelagh will be open from 6pm today.”

I heard with deep sadness and shock of the death of Cormac. An incredible young man with enormous personality, potential and a heart filled with justice and equality for everyone. He will be deeply missed by so many. My thoughts are with his family and friends. #cormacobraonain — Karl Hayden (@Khayden2412) December 15, 2019

The news today of the death of #cormacobraonain has shocked many of us in the @labouryouth community. Cormac was a bright light of the party & such an intelligent, kind natured & decent individual. My thoughts with his family. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam 🌹 — Anna Heverin (@annaheverin) December 15, 2019

Devastated about the death of Cormac O Braonáin, chair of @labouryouth I was only with him last Saturday in Belfast. A bright light in our movement destined for great things. A good friend and comrade who always had a story to tell with trademark wit and humour. #cormacobraonáin — Cllr Conor Sheehan (@ConorSheehan93) December 15, 2019