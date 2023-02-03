Labour submits ethics complaint against former junior minister Damien English

AN ETHICS COMPLAINT against former junior minister Damien English has been filed to the Dáil’s Committee on Members’ Interests by the Labour Party.

The complaint regarding English was submitted by Labour earlier today under Section 8(4) of the Ethics in Public Office Act 1995.

The Fine Gael TD resigned as a junior minister in early January after it was revealed he had not declared his ownership of a property when seeking planning permission for a house in Co Meath 14 years ago.

Labour leader Ivana Bacik had previously called for English to address the Dáil on the matter following his resignation, alongside other Opposition parties.

However, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said that the matter was being dealt with internally within Fine Gael.

The Journal has contacted English for comment.