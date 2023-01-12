Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Thursday 12 January 2023 Dublin: 11°C
# Damien English
Fine Gael TD Damien English resigns as junior minister after reports about property ownership
A statement announcing his departure was released this morning.
13.9k
12
27 minutes ago

FINE GAEL TD Damien English has resigned his position as Minister of State at the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment Damien English has resigned.

It follows revelations on The Ditch news website about a planning application made by English in 2008.

In a statement released this morning, English said he informed Taoiseach Leo Varadkar of his decision last night.

He said: “Yesterday in an online article, questions were raised about my planning application from 14 years ago. I reviewed this application, made in 2008, and it is clear to me that I failed to inform Meath County Council about ownership of my house in Castlemartin.

“This was wrong, not up to the standard required and I apologise for doing so.

“I would like to thank the people of Meath West for their ongoing support as their TD. I will continue to serve them and work hard on their behalf in the constituency.”

English also shared his resignation announcement via a video on Twitter.

He stated: “I thank the Taoiseach and parliamentary colleagues for their support during my time as Minister of State. I will continue to support the Taoiseach and colleagues in Government as they continue to deliver on the programme for Government.

“I would like to recognise the support and sacrifice of Laura and my family at all times.”

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said in a statement released minutes after English’s one that the TD had offered his resignation as Minister of State last night.

“He informed me that 14 years ago, when applying for planning permission, he made a declaration to Meath County Council that was not correct.

“It was his view given the circumstances that his position was not tenable. I agreed and accepted his resignation.”

Contains reporting by Órla Ryan

This is a breaking news article and will be updated.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Daragh Brophy
daragh@thejournal.ie
@DaraghBroph
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     