Land Development Agency launches masterplan for Digital Hub site, with 550 new homes planned

THE LAND DEVELOPMENT Agency has launched its draft masterplan for the development of the Digital Hub Campus in Dublin 8, which will include 550 new homes.

The commercial State-sponsored body has also announced the next phase of the consultation process on its affordable housing-led regeneration of the 3.7 hectare site which will also include a mix of commercial, cultural, and community facilities.

The Digital Hub lands have been identified for transfer to the LDA, as part of the Government’s Housing for All strategy, from the Digital Hub Development Agency (DHDA).

The draft masterplan is described as an “exceptional opportunity for the LDA to contribute to the development of The Liberties and to transform this currently underutilised area into a new, sustainable urban community.

The masterplan incorporates around 550 new homes, largely made up of new build and multi-generational affordable and social housing, including the re-use of upper floors of existing structures for residential purposes

This will include the refurbishment and adaptive re-use of the buildings on Thomas Street to provide for mixed uses at ground floor level, with residential use on the upper floors.

It also includes the refurbishment of St Patrick’s Tower for cultural and community uses, the re-use of the Watling Warehouse to provide residential homes, and public realm works including public spaces and additional pedestrian and cycling routes.

Thomas Street view.

Pear Tree Crossing is the working title the LDA has given to the project, in reference to the pear tree that sits on the existing site adjacent to St Patrick’s Tower, the oldest standing Smock Windmill in Europe.

The proposals are described by the LDA as a way to “respect the site’s heritage and its unique connection to the local community as well as providing for affordable and social housing, with commercial and community facilities that will support achieving a high quality of life”.

Advertisement

The Masterplan will be finalised in early next year following a period of consultation and engagement.

The LDA plans to submit an initial planning application later in 2023, following this public consultation process.

The project is expected to be delivered on a phased basis from 2024.

Meanwhile, the DHDA will continue to provide a range of services on the existing DHDA Campus including until at least 2025.

John Coleman, CEO of LDA, said the development will “catalyse the transformation of a mostly vacant heritage district into a vibrant new sustainable community”.

He added that it would be an “exciting new chapter in the heart of Dublin city”.

Dearbhla Lawson, Head of Strategic Planning at the LDA, noted that the masterplan aims to “regenerate these lands in a way that will respect the site’s distinctiveness, heritage”.

She added: “The draft masterplan provides new affordable and social housing underpinned by strong sustainability and community-oriented values while respecting the heritage of the historic area.

“We look forward to meeting with and hearing from our partners, key stakeholders, and the local community over the coming weeks regarding the draft proposals.”

Further information on the draft masterplan can be found at peartreecrossing.ie.

The LDA will also be running a drop in workshop space at iD8 Studio in the Digital Hub during October to hold meetings with local stakeholders.