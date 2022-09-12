Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 15°C Monday 12 September 2022
Advertisement

Largely dry week ahead following yesterday’s heavy rain fall

Most areas will be dry by evening, with a largely dry week to follow.

By Diarmuid Pepper Monday 12 Sep 2022, 8:14 AM
29 minutes ago 1,953 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5863673
A cloudy start will a largely dry week to follow.
Image: Shutterstock/Waniga Ashan
A cloudy start will a largely dry week to follow.
A cloudy start will a largely dry week to follow.
Image: Shutterstock/Waniga Ashan

THERE’S BEEN A cloudy start to this morning, with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle following yesterday’s heavy downpours.

According to Met Éireann, there will be mist and fog also in some parts.

While sunnier skies will gradually develop over Connacht, Ulster and north Leinster, it will remain cloudier elsewhere with lingering outbreaks of rain and drizzle, mainly confined to southern counties by late afternoon.

However, most areas will be dry by evening with highest temperatures today ranging from 15 to 20 degrees.

It will also stay mostly dry tonight thought will be cooler than recent nights, with lowest temperatures of 6 to 11 degrees.

Tomorrow will be another mainly dry day with long spells of sunshine and similar temperatures of around 15 to 19 degrees, with the best values in the south.

Wednesday is also set to be dry overall but rather cloudy, with the best of the sunny spells across the south and southeast.

There will be a few light showers will continue across the north, and highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees (north to south) in light northerly breezes.

Yet another predominantly dry day is in store on Thursday, with good sunny spells breaking through after a cloudy start.

Feeling fresher though, with highs of 14 to 17 degrees in mostly moderate northerly breezes.

Friday is also predicted to be a dry and calm day, with some good sunshine to begin though cloud will likely move in from the west later.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Diarmuid Pepper
diarmuid@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie