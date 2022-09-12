Largely dry week ahead following yesterday’s heavy rain fall

THERE’S BEEN A cloudy start to this morning, with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle following yesterday’s heavy downpours.

According to Met Éireann, there will be mist and fog also in some parts.

While sunnier skies will gradually develop over Connacht, Ulster and north Leinster, it will remain cloudier elsewhere with lingering outbreaks of rain and drizzle, mainly confined to southern counties by late afternoon.

However, most areas will be dry by evening with highest temperatures today ranging from 15 to 20 degrees.

It will also stay mostly dry tonight thought will be cooler than recent nights, with lowest temperatures of 6 to 11 degrees.

Tomorrow will be another mainly dry day with long spells of sunshine and similar temperatures of around 15 to 19 degrees, with the best values in the south.

Wednesday is also set to be dry overall but rather cloudy, with the best of the sunny spells across the south and southeast.

There will be a few light showers will continue across the north, and highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees (north to south) in light northerly breezes.

Yet another predominantly dry day is in store on Thursday, with good sunny spells breaking through after a cloudy start.

Feeling fresher though, with highs of 14 to 17 degrees in mostly moderate northerly breezes.

Friday is also predicted to be a dry and calm day, with some good sunshine to begin though cloud will likely move in from the west later.