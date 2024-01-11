Largest Special Protection Area for seabirds announced off the coast of Wexford

A NEW SPECIAL Protection Area for seabirds which is the largest area to be protected for birds in the history of the State has today been announced.

‘Seas off Wexford’ will cover more than 305,000 hectares of important marine waters and improve protection for twenty species of birds.

The Seas off Wexford SPA is bigger than Co Wexford itself and surpasses the Northwest Irish Sea SPA as the largest site for marine seabirds.

The marine waters off the coast of Wexford mark the boundary between the Irish and Celtic Seas.

‼️ Just six months after announcing Ireland's biggest EVER protected area for birds, I have some #GoodNewsForNature today that surpasses even that! 'Seas off Wexford' is Ireland's NEW Special Protection Area for birds, and at 305,000 hectares is bigger than County Wexford itself. pic.twitter.com/fUvNpqdUl4 — Malcolm Noonan T.D. (@noonan_malcolm) January 11, 2024

Ireland had aimed to make 10% of its waters marine protected by 2020 and today’s announcement brings this figure to just under 10% and it’s now hoped that the 10% milestone can be achieved this year.

Advertisement

The new SPA adjoins eight existing SPAs already designated in this area, four of which are designated for breeding seabirds.

The Seas off Wexford SPA was today announced by Minister of State for Nature Malcolm Noonan.

He described it as a “significant step forward for nature, and particularly for marine seabirds”.

Noonan added: “This Government is working hard to ensure robust biodiversity protections, just as we are working hard to deliver on our offshore renewable energy objectives.

“Biodiversity action and climate action must go hand in hand, and we must continue to work together to protect nature while delivering a swift transition to more sustainable and renewable forms of energy.”

Meanwhile, director general of the National Parks and Wildlife Service Niall Ó Donnchú said the “designation of the Seas off Wexford is another determined step by Ireland to protect our marine birdlife”.

He added: “The 20 species protected at this site are some of our rarest and most threatened birds, and these waters are a valuable feeding resource for the seabirds that return every spring to Wexford’s coastal and island colonies to breed.

“Outside of the summer months, these relatively shallow coastal waters provide safe feeding and roosting opportunities for a range of marine birds overwintering here or on passage.”