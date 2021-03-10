Appeal for information on 16-year-old girl and 10-month-old daughter missing since Sunday

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING to the public for their assistance in locating a 16-year-old girl and her 10-month-old daughter who are missing from their home in Ennis, Co Clare.

16-year-old Larisa Maria Rostas and her daughter Narcisa Rostas were last seen on Sunday morning, 7 March.

Larisa is 5’2″ in height, with dyed red hair and brown eyes.

It’s not known what Larisa or Narcisa were wearing at the time they went missing.

Larisa is known to frequent the Dublin city centre areas, as well as her hometown of Ennis.

Gardaí and Larisa’s family are concerned for her wellbeing.

Anyone with information in relation to her whereabouts or who can assist gardaí in locating the mother and daughter are asked to contact Ennis Garda Station on 065 684 8100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.