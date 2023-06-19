Advertisement

Monday 19 June 2023
Gareth Chaney/Photocall Ireland! Larry Broderick
# Larry Broderick
Tributes paid as former general secretary of IBOA Larry Broderick dies
Broderick served as general secretary of IBOA, which has since changed its name to the Financial Services Union (FSU), from 2001 until his retirement in 2018.
47 minutes ago

LARRY BRODERICK, FORMER general secretary of the Irish Bank Officials’ Association (IBOA) has died.

Broderick served as general secretary of IBOA, which has since changed its name to the Financial Services Union (FSU), from 2001 until his retirement in 2018.

“It is with great sadness we have learned of the untimely death of our friend and colleague Larry Broderick,” the FSU said in a tweet. 

“Larry was General Secretary of the IBOA from 2001, retiring in 2018. Our sympathies and condolences go to his wife Elizabeth and his daughter Lauren at this sad time.”

FSU general secretary John O’Connell was among those who extended their condolences to Broderick’s family and all of the colleagues who worked with him during his many years at the union.

“A trade union leader, a gentleman and a friend to many. May he rest in peace,” O’Connell wrote in a tweet.

General secretary of the Irish Congress of Trade Unions Owen Rediy said in a tweet that he was saddened by the news of Broderick’s death. He described him as “insightful, collegiate and forward thinking” and extended his condolences to his family.

“I met him when I worked in SIPTU, he was collaborative and supportive to me as a young official,” Reidy said.

A number of Labour Party politicians also shared their condolences online, with former Lord Mayor of Dublin Alison Gilliland and Senator Marie Sherlock among those expressing sadness at Broderick’s passing. 

Author
David MacRedmond
davidmacredmond@thejournal.ie
