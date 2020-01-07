'A genuine national institution': Tributes paid to legendary broadcaster Larry Gogan

TRIBUTES HAVE BEEN paid to RTÉ broadcaster Larry Gogan, who has died aged 81.

Tributes have come from across the media and beyond. Larry had worked in broadcasting for nearly 60 years and will be best remembered for his RTÉ 2FM programme The Golden Hour and his Just a Minute Quiz.

Dee Forbes, the Director General of RTÉ, described Gogan as a “legend”.

“Larry Gogan was a legend, and a genuine national institution. He transcended generations – whether it was a hilarious moment on the Just a Minute Quiz, the breakneck countdown of the weekly top 40, or the first play of a Christmas song,” Forbes said.

“Larry didn’t just preserve these traditions, he created them,” she said.

“He returns now to his beloved Florrie – we are the poorer for his loss, but the richer for having known this gentleman of the airwaves.”

Jim Jennings, the Director of Content at RTÉ, said that Gogan “defined the Irish popular music scene for decades”.

He advocated for Irish artists and Irish music throughout his career, meaning he was respected not only by audiences, but by musicians too. This, in many ways, was his unique quality: he was loved by the listener, and loved by the artist.

“Larry’s legacy will endure in popular culture and the popular imagination for decades to come,” he said.

We are deeply saddened to announce the death of our dear friend & colleague Larry Gogan. RIP Larry x pic.twitter.com/fDgxweM00I — RTÉ 2FM (@RTE2fm) January 7, 2020 Source: RTÉ 2FM /Twitter

Larry Gogan was a legend & a genuine national institution. He transcended generations–whether it was a hilarious moment on the Just a Minute Quiz, the breakneck countdown of the weekly top 40, or the first play of a Christmas song.We will miss you Larry.#RIPLarry #2FM — Dee Forbes (@deeforbes_dee) January 7, 2020 Source: Dee Forbes /Twitter

Gogan, who was born in 1938, broadcast his first radio programme on RTÉ Radio 1. He was also in the original line-up of RTÉ Radio 2, which eventually became RTÉ 2fm.

In January 2019, he moved from 2FM to RTÉ Gold and presented his last programme on 2FM.

He presented The Golden Hour up until February 2014.

Dan Healy, the Head of RTÉ 2FM, said that Larry was part of the foundation of the station.

“He was, arguably, the greatest music DJ in Irish broadcasting history; that gorgeous voice; that genius with a link; that love for the music,” he said.

“Larry won all the major radio awards in Ireland but over and above them all he had the one that mattered most: universal popularity.”

Larry Gogan RIP From ‘Just A MinuteQuiz” to the Golden Hour Larry was the soundtrack of our lives from the 1960s-2020s.I visited him ten days ago , he was in his usual great form with his loving family,his beautiful honeyed voice,the quick wit and deep intelligence shone through — JOE DUFFY (@joeliveline) January 7, 2020 Source: JOE DUFFY /Twitter

Fans and friends took to Twitter this morning to pay their respects and share their memories of the broadcaster.

RTÉ’s Joe Duffy said that he Larry was the “soundtrack of our lives” from the 1960s onwards.

“I visited him ten days ago, he was in his usual great form with his loving family, his beautiful honeyed voice, the quick wit and deep intelligence shone through,” Duffy wrote on Twitter.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland programme this morning, Duffy said that his voice never changed during his career. It was, he said, “the voice of the new swinging Ireland”.

“You didn’t have to meet Larry Gogan to know that he was a gorgeous man,” he said.

Opening his show on RTÉ Radio One this morning, Ryan Tubridy paid tribute to Gogan, adding that his death was particularly poignant in the wake of the deaths of both Gay Byrne and Marian Finucane.

“There is a sense that this trinity of talent that has dominated the Irish airwaves,” he said, “has all left us now”.

“He was genial, he was gentle, he was giving and he was good craic,” Tubridy said.

“One of those rare creatures in public life – a man who was universally loved and admired.”

RTÉ presenter Marty Whelan said that Gogan was a “dear friend and a wonderful man”, while presenter and commentator Marty Morrissey praised him as a “brilliant broadcaster”.

Minister for Culture Josepha Madigan described him as an “Irish broadcasting giant”, while RTÉ News presenter Caitriona Perry called him the “voice of Ireland”.