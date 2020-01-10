This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Radio stations to pay tribute to Larry Gogan as his funeral takes place in Dublin

Radio stations across Ireland are set to play the same song just after midday.

By Órla Ryan Friday 10 Jan 2020, 6:45 AM
Larry Gogan
Image: RTÉ
Image: RTÉ

LARRY GOGAN’S FUNERAL mass is due to take place in Dublin today.

The mass will be held at the Church of St Pius X in Templeogue, Dublin 6W, at 11.30am followed by a private burial.

The funeral will be aired on RTÉ News Now and livestreamed on 2FM’s Facebook and Twitter accounts.

Tributes have been pouring in for the veteran DJ since his death at the age of 85 was announced by RTÉ on Tuesday.

Gogan, whose broadcasting career spanned nearly 60 years, will be remembered on the Late Late Show tonight. He is perhaps best known for his radio show the Golden Hour and the Just a Minute Quiz.

Radio stations across Ireland are set to honour him later today by playing Friends in Time by Irish band the Golden Horde at the same time – Gogan featured in the original video.

Cork’s Red FM, Beat 102-103 in the southeast, Spin South West, iRadio Northeast and iRadio Northwest & Midlands are among the stations who will play the song just after midday while his funeral mass is taking place.

In a joint statement, the radio stations said Friends in Time was “poignantly chosen as a nod to two of Larry’s well-known music passions – championing Irish music and his infamous music show feature”.

“This bittersweet nostalgic track in which Larry himself also featured in the original video, would not have been out of place on the playlist for Larry’s famous Golden Hour.”

The statement added that Gogan was “the epitome of music radio in Ireland and paved the way for so many others”.

Related Read

09.01.20 Ian Dempsey: 'I was in awe of Larry's work ethic and genuine love for what he was doing'

“Consequently, all of us currently working at youth, music-driven stations around the country would like to honour the enormous contribution made by this gentleman of Irish music radio.”

Gogan’s family earlier this week extended their gratitude to Blackrock Clinic, Beacon Renal and the staff at Kiltipper Woods Care Centre for “the wonderful care that he received during his final illness”.

The family added that people, if they wished to do so, could make dointions in his memory to the Irish Kidney Association.

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Read next:

