Radio stations to pay tribute to Larry Gogan as his funeral takes place in Dublin

LARRY GOGAN’S FUNERAL mass is due to take place in Dublin today.

The mass will be held at the Church of St Pius X in Templeogue, Dublin 6W, at 11.30am followed by a private burial.

The funeral will be aired on RTÉ News Now and livestreamed on 2FM’s Facebook and Twitter accounts.

Tributes have been pouring in for the veteran DJ since his death at the age of 85 was announced by RTÉ on Tuesday.

Gogan, whose broadcasting career spanned nearly 60 years, will be remembered on the Late Late Show tonight. He is perhaps best known for his radio show the Golden Hour and the Just a Minute Quiz.

Radio stations across Ireland are set to honour him later today by playing Friends in Time by Irish band the Golden Horde at the same time – Gogan featured in the original video.

Cork’s Red FM, Beat 102-103 in the southeast, Spin South West, iRadio Northeast and iRadio Northwest & Midlands are among the stations who will play the song just after midday while his funeral mass is taking place.

In a joint statement, the radio stations said Friends in Time was “poignantly chosen as a nod to two of Larry’s well-known music passions – championing Irish music and his infamous music show feature”.

“This bittersweet nostalgic track in which Larry himself also featured in the original video, would not have been out of place on the playlist for Larry’s famous Golden Hour.”

The statement added that Gogan was “the epitome of music radio in Ireland and paved the way for so many others”.

“Consequently, all of us currently working at youth, music-driven stations around the country would like to honour the enormous contribution made by this gentleman of Irish music radio.”

Gogan’s family earlier this week extended their gratitude to Blackrock Clinic, Beacon Renal and the staff at Kiltipper Woods Care Centre for “the wonderful care that he received during his final illness”.

The family added that people, if they wished to do so, could make dointions in his memory to the Irish Kidney Association.