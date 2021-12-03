Sofa Watch: DJ Calum and hype-man Jackson are back in the mix tonight

AS ANOTHER FRIDAY night rolls around, a bit of light banter might help to break up the monotony.

With the darker evenings, there’s no better night to sit on the couch and enjoy some quality chat shows, so here’s all you need to know about your options tonight.

The Late Late Show, RTÉ One, 9.35pm

Back to regular scheduling programming this week, but for Toy Show fans you’ll be glad to hear that breakout stars DJ Calum and his hype-man Jackson are back with Ryan tonight.

The brothers have been inundated with offers since last Friday when they stole the show during their two appearances.

If you missed last week’s Toy Show you can catch up on the best moments here.

The Republic of Ireland’s women’s football team made history on Tuesday night with an 11-0 win over Georgia at Tallaght Stadium, putting their World Cup qualification bid back on track

Ciara Grant, Saoirse Noonan, Denise O’Sullivan and Savannah McCarthy will join Ryan in the studio later to reflect on their record-breaking win.

Westlife will also be live in-studio to perform their latest single Starlight of their new album Wild Dreams. Shane, Mark, Nicky and Kian will be chatting about next year’s stadium tour and looking back on their 22-year long career.

English singer-songwriter Tom Grennan, whose family hails from Ballycumber Co Offaly, will also provide some musical relief this evening. He’ll be performing his hit song Little Bit of Love.

And on the anniversary of her double lung transplant, writer and activist Orla Tinsley will be chatting to Ryan about having received the gift of life from an American donor.

Orla will also be highlighting the realities of life for people living on the donor transplant list and why it’s so important for the organ transplant programme to run successfully in Ireland.

The Graham Norton Show, BBC One NI, 10.45pm

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Over on the BBC, stars of the highly anticipated Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom Holland and Zendaya, will be joining Graham ahead of the film’s release on 15 December.

Also on the red chairs tonight: Henry Cavill, on the returning to his Netflix series The Witcher; and actor Gugu Mbatha-Raw, talking about the new BBC series The Girl Before.

Music tonight is from Little Mix, who perform their single Between Us.