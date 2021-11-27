#Open journalism No news is bad news

The top 11 moments from this year's Late Late Toy Show

Mystery phone bidder Tony Holohan, ringing the bell on cancer, and Hakuna Matata master Kellie Harrington.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Saturday 27 Nov 2021, 12:25 AM
DJ Calum gives Fergal's Ave Maria the thumbs-up.

THIS YEAR’S TOY Show comes after one serious week of news, and it had a big job to cleanse all those worries off our minds – which it did effortlessly, of course, thanks to ‘alleged adult’ Ryan Tubridy, and his Lion King-themed team.

With one blast of ‘Hakuna Matata’, and Ryan reaching into an ostrich teddy’s bum, the show into full swing – with Ryan gently warning the kids at home that the Suez Canal issues might affect Santa’s delivering ability this year.

As is the case every year, the kids stole the show. Here are some highlights if you missed it, or just want to relive it.

1. The cool line-up of kids

Giggly Alanna started the Toy Show off with a bag. Even though the first toy didn’t work quite right (that didn’t take long), she moved swiftly onto the next thing like a TV pro. 

Then there was Lorcan the Ketchup King, who after testing out some toys, went back to squeeze a ketchup bottle dry, leaving Tubridy to say: “Why do you need toys, when you can have ketchup?” A worthy message for a Toy Show.

Also shoutout to the kid who told Poor Ed Sheeran he’s heard his song about “1.2 million times”. That kid’s been counting.

This was before he was offered tickets to see him live, of course.

2. Róisín, the Five-asaurus

Toy Show gif 4 Source: Late Late Toy Show

Róisín, who is just five years old (FIVE), did a rapid-fire question round on dinosaur toys, which she wheeled confidently on set in a pram. 

Sitting opposite Ryan in massive dinosaur claw gloves, even picking up a tiny cupcake didn’t phase her. Prehistoric greatness.

3. Calum and his little brother Jackson, the DJs

Toy Show gif 5

Just before the Government rules on nightclubs kicked in at midnight, kid DJ Calum lined up a catchy track for a talented group of dancers.

Dublin Gaeilgeoir Calum and his little brother Jackson spoke about how they love what they do, and how they “get the crowd going” – it wasn’t long before the Strawberry Alarm Clock invited them on.

When Calum welled up after Ryan and the Toy Show gifted him some fresh new DJ equipment, his little brother did what all little brothers would do on national television, and pointed it out that he was emotional at the gift.

Calum did what any other brother would do, and told him to ‘shush’.

4. Finn, who rang the bell on cancer

When young Finn had cancer, he told Ryan that all he could play with was Lego. 

While hooked up to machines in hospital, he played with the toy Lego pieces while receiving treatment. 

Finn got the all-clear during the Covid-19 pandemic, but didn’t get to celebrate the moment properly because of hospital restrictions in place at the time. On the Late Late tonight, he rang the bell on cancer. 

As a gift, Ryan and the Late Late Toy Show gave Finn and his family a trip to Legoworld in Denmark. A great gift for a brave kid.

5. Abigale, the fashionista

A woman of style and substance, as Ryan put it, Abigale was made to be on television.

She even made the weird wheel-of-fortune sock game look fun. 

6. Úna, the harpist

Úna Source: The Late Late Toy Show

Úna, who is hard of hearing, played a beautiful rendition of ‘A Million Dreams’, from The Greatest Showman.

Úna was diagnosed a bit late as being hard of hearing, because during a hearing test in senior infants, she got all the right answers by lip reading the testers, so they didn’t think there was anything wrong. Now, she is on television showing her musical prowess.

7. Kellie Harrington – a good sport

Toy Show gif 7

The Olympic champ came on the show as a guest tonight – after years of failing to get tickets as an audience member.

Not only did she donate signed gloves and Olympic vests to the two girls – she donated her time to visit the girls’ school for a boxing lesson. 

And also took part in a whacky dress-up challenge which involved wearing boxing gloves. After Ryan handed her a pair and said ‘do you know how to use these’ – Ryan’s lucky she didn’t use them.

8. ‘Lil Sips’, the rapper

Toy Show 8

A rap name inspired by the cure for hiccups, he said ‘blunts’ live on air, and he didn’t throw away his shot on the book review Toy Show slot.

What a lad.

9. Isabella, the Francophile

Toy Show 4 Source: Late Late Toy Show

Isabella gave the country some stress relief advice (did anyone else take notes), talked about how she would love to visit the Eiffel Tower and the Louvre Museum. 

Isabella, her brother AJ, her parents and her auntie Mairéad are going to Paris and Disneyland, thanks to Aer Lingus and the Late Late Show crew. A lovely family gift, particularly for mother Claire, who won carer of the year for Co Clare this week.

Trés bien.

10. Jamie and Coben, the cool Cork rappers

Toy Show gif 9

Corkonian rappers Jamie and Coben got a request from music superstar Ed Sheeran, and began rapping after turning down a beat-box backing from him.

In fairness, they didn’t need it.

11. The Irish public’s kindness

The Revolut option to donate money to this year’s Toy Show appeal crashed – such was the generosity of this year’s Late Late Toy Show viewership.

It gathered over €3.3 million during the three-hour fun fest.

If you’d like to donate to the Toy Show appeal, donations can be made here.

