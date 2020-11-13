#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 13 November 2020
The trailer for 'possibly the most important Late Late Toy Show of all' is out

And a week or two earlier than usual.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Friday 13 Nov 2020, 7:08 PM
IT’S JUST TWO weeks until the Late Late Toy Show airs, thank god.

Today, RTÉ released the trailer for it – a week or two earlier than in previous years – and they’ve gone for the heart-strings.

It focuses on the loneliness that children may have experienced this year during various Covid-19 restrictions. You can watch it here.

Source: The Late Late Show/YouTube

The ever-boisterous host of the Late Late, Ryan Tubridy, said it’s been “a very strange year”, which is “why this Christmas is so important”.

“It’s also why this year’s Late Late Toy Show is possibly the most important of all time,” Tubridy says.

“We’re going to be singing, we’re going to be dancing, we’re going to be playing with toys, and we’re going to be having lots and lots and lots and lots of fun. We need you to gather together and join us, and let’s make Christmas, Christmas!”

The trailer was made by RTÉ Creative in association with Banjoman Films, featuring music by The Darkling Air.

It tells the story of a young girl who is stuck at home and is missing her friends who she usually watches the Toy Show with. Her brother surprises her to help ensure she can enjoy the Toy Show with her friends like other years, but in a different way.

Here’s a reminder of the 8 best moments from last year’s thoughtful, heartfelt Toy Show

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie



