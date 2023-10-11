Legislation allowing nightclubs stay open later to be split in two to ensure law ready by summer 2024

LEGISLATION THAT WILL allow nightclubs to open until 6am and pubs to open until 12.30am may need to be separated into two so changes in the licensing laws can be brought in by next summer.

The Government had promised late night pub and club openings would be in operation by this summer, but the legislation has faced significant delays.

Some of the laws that are to be reformed date back to the 19th century, while two thirds of the laws predate the foundation of the State 100 years ago.

While the proposed legislation looks to deal with opening hours, it will also includes measures around granting of licences by the courts, the purchasing of licences, as well as the sale of alcohol online.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee told The Journal that it is a “massive piece of reform” that her department and the Attorney General are working on.

Consolidating all the reforms is a “huge amount of work”, and therefore, in order to avoid any more delays, the minister may have to split the legislation into two parts to deal with the expansion of the opening hours as a standalone measure.

“It may require it may require separation of the bill into two pieces, but that’s something we’re working on,” said McEntee, stating that she wants to enact the legislation “as soon as possible” as it is a “priority area” for her.